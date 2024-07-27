Record hit. The DIU attack on the Olenya airfield was carried out by new drones

Defense Express military expert Ivan Kyrychevsky said that the attack on the Olenya airfield, which was carried out by the Defense Forces on July 27, became a record for Ukrainian drones in terms of the distance of damage.

"Tomahawk with wings". DIU dealt a record blow to the objects of the Russian Federation

So far, we do not know much about the results of the attack of our drones on the Olenya airfield. However, what is interesting is that Ukrainian drones have not yet flown to a distance of 1,800 km. Even if it is very primitive to calculate the distance from the state border, this is a record for the Defense Forces. Share

The expert is convinced that the results of the attack on the Olenya airfield could be more devastating for the Russians.

In our case, it turned out that the results of our attacks on military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation are difficult to detect immediately. However, it so happened that over time the Russian occupiers themselves discover the details of our attacks, which are often even more vivid than the previous ones. In particular, when we hit Engels and Diaghilev airfields, there was information that one Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 were damaged. And half a year later, the Russians opened a case about these strikes, where they claimed that 8 bombers had been damaged. Ivan Kyrychevskyi Military expert

Therefore, I think later we will learn more about the attack on the Olenya airfield. But the very fact that we have a long-range drone that has a striking distance like a Tomagawk missile. This kind of Tomagawk with wings and the Russians are very upset about it.

There are at least two strategic results as a result of today's raid by our UAVs on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The first is that the Ukrainian OPC managed to create kamikaze drones with such a long flight range that it already expanded the zone of strategic uncertainty for the aggressor. And here, apparently, we are talking about a serial solution.

The second is that the Russians will probably have to review the format of using strategic aviation in order to minimize the possible consequences of repeated strikes by long-range kamikaze UAVs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

DIU hit a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber

During the night and morning of July 27 in Russia, during the operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, three military airfields, an affected oil refinery and a damaged TU-22M3 supersonic bomber were attacked. This was reported to Online.UA by its own sources in military intelligence.

The DIU used drones to attack the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region, the Diaghilev military airfield in the Ryazan region, and the Elenya military airfield in the Murmansk region.

Damage to the Tu-22M3 long-range supersonic missile-carrying bomber was previously recorded as a result of an aircraft-type UAV hitting the Olenya airfield.