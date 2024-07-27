As a result of sabotage activities of the DIU, three enemy helicopters were damaged on the territory of Russia. DIU provided a video of a successful "cotton".

The DIU officially confirmed the destruction of three military helicopters of the Russian Federation

On July 24, a Mi-8 military multipurpose helicopter burned down at the Kryazh airfield in the city of Samara.

And a few days earlier, on July 21, in the settlement of Tomilino near Moscow, two more helicopters of the aggressor state were hit by fire — an attack Mi-28 and a multi-purpose Ka-226.

The indicated two boards were located on the territory of the Russian National Center of Helicopter Construction Mil and Kamov.

This military aviation enterprise of the aggressor state is engaged in the development, production and repair of helicopters.

Destroyed and damaged Russian helicopters were used by the aggressor in the war against Ukraine, the GUR notes.

The local residents of Samara, Tomilino and the neighboring Moscow suburbs were very embarrassed by the explosions, but the Russian authorities are trying to hide the causes and consequences of the noise and fire. Share

Screens of Russian social networks

DIU hit Russian Mi-8, Mi-28 and Ka-226 helicopters

On July 21 and 24, enemy Mi-8, Mi-28 and Ka-226 helicopters were damaged near Moscow and Samara as a result of sabotage activities of the DIU MOU. This is reported by Online.UA with reference to its own intelligence sources.

On July 21, around three o'clock in the morning, enemy Mi-28 and Ka-226 helicopters were hit on the territory of the joint-stock company "National Center of Helicopter Construction of Mil and Kamov" (for example, Tomilino, Moscow region, RF) as a result of sabotage activities of the GUR MOU.