On July 21 and 24, enemy Mi-8, Mi-28 and Ka-226 helicopters were damaged near Moscow and Samara as a result of sabotage activities of the DIU MOU. This is reported by Online.UA with reference to its own intelligence sources.

On July 21, around three o'clock in the morning, enemy Mi-28 and Ka-226 helicopters were hit on the territory of the joint-stock company "National Center of Helicopter Construction of Mil and Kamov" (for example, Tomilino, Moscow region, RF) as a result of sabotage activities of the DIU MOU.

On July 24, as a result of sabotage, a Mi-8 multipurpose helicopter was also destroyed on the territory of the airfield of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation "Kryazh" in the city of Samara.

It is noted that JSC "NCV Myl and Kamov" (hereinafter — NCV) is an aircraft construction enterprise that specializes in the development, production and repair of helicopters (Mi and KA series), as well as other rotorcraft.

The enterprise includes two research and design bureaus of OKB "Milya" and OKB "Kamov", experimental production, as well as an experimental and research complex and a testing center.

Information about the fire as a result of explosions at the enterprise caused widespread publicity among residents of the Moscow region. However, the Russian authorities, as usual, hide the facts of their own negligence from the population of the Russian Federation, reported Online.UA's intelligence source.

As a result of the DIU MOU operation, an oil refinery in the city of Tuapse, Krasnodar Territory, was attacked on the night of July 22, as a result of which a fire broke out at the facility.

According to Online.UA military intelligence sources, the UAV was spotted in the sky over Tuapse around 3:30 local time.