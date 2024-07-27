DIU hit three Russian helicopters on the territory of the Russian Federation — sources

On July 21 and 24, enemy Mi-8, Mi-28 and Ka-226 helicopters were damaged near Moscow and Samara as a result of sabotage activities of the DIU MOU. This is reported by Online.UA with reference to its own intelligence sources.
DIU hit Russian Mi-8, Mi-28 and Ka-226 helicopters
On July 24, as a result of sabotage, a Mi-8 multipurpose helicopter was also destroyed on the territory of the airfield of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation "Kryazh" in the city of Samara.
It is noted that JSC "NCV Myl and Kamov" (hereinafter — NCV) is an aircraft construction enterprise that specializes in the development, production and repair of helicopters (Mi and KA series), as well as other rotorcraft.
The enterprise includes two research and design bureaus of OKB "Milya" and OKB "Kamov", experimental production, as well as an experimental and research complex and a testing center.
DIU drones struck an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation
As a result of the DIU MOU operation, an oil refinery in the city of Tuapse, Krasnodar Territory, was attacked on the night of July 22, as a result of which a fire broke out at the facility.
According to Online.UA military intelligence sources, the UAV was spotted in the sky over Tuapse around 3:30 local time.
According to local media reports, during the first wave of the attack, enemy air defenses tried to shoot down four kamikaze drones at once. Later, at around 6:25 a.m., at least two more powerful explosions were heard in the area of the refinery, after which a fire started on the territory of the facility.
