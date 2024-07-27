DIU hit three Russian helicopters on the territory of the Russian Federation — sources
Category
Events
Publication date

DIU hit three Russian helicopters on the territory of the Russian Federation — sources

Mi-8
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On July 21 and 24, enemy Mi-8, Mi-28 and Ka-226 helicopters were damaged near Moscow and Samara as a result of sabotage activities of the DIU MOU. This is reported by Online.UA with reference to its own intelligence sources.

Points of attention

  • The DIU MOU conducted sabotage activities leading to the damaging of Russian Mi-8, Mi-28 and Ka-226 helicopters near Moscow and Samara.
  • The recent attacks on helicopters and an oil refinery in Russia highlight the ongoing tensions and strategic warfare in the region.
  • The sabotage measures utilized by DIU MOU on strategic objects in Russia raise concerns about the security and stability in the area.
  • The latest intelligence sources reveal details about the attacks on the National Center of Helicopter Construction of Mil and Kamov as well as the oil refinery in Tuapse.
  • The implications of these actions and the responses from the Russian authorities continue to unfold amidst growing tensions.

DIU hit Russian Mi-8, Mi-28 and Ka-226 helicopters

On July 21, around three o'clock in the morning, enemy Mi-28 and Ka-226 helicopters were hit on the territory of the joint-stock company "National Center of Helicopter Construction of Mil and Kamov" (for example, Tomilino, Moscow region, RF) as a result of sabotage activities of the DIU MOU.

On July 24, as a result of sabotage, a Mi-8 multipurpose helicopter was also destroyed on the territory of the airfield of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation "Kryazh" in the city of Samara.

It is noted that JSC "NCV Myl and Kamov" (hereinafter — NCV) is an aircraft construction enterprise that specializes in the development, production and repair of helicopters (Mi and KA series), as well as other rotorcraft.

The enterprise includes two research and design bureaus of OKB "Milya" and OKB "Kamov", experimental production, as well as an experimental and research complex and a testing center.

Information about the fire as a result of explosions at the enterprise caused widespread publicity among residents of the Moscow region. However, the Russian authorities, as usual, hide the facts of their own negligence from the population of the Russian Federation, reported Online.UA's intelligence source.

DIU drones struck an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation

As a result of the DIU MOU operation, an oil refinery in the city of Tuapse, Krasnodar Territory, was attacked on the night of July 22, as a result of which a fire broke out at the facility.

According to Online.UA military intelligence sources, the UAV was spotted in the sky over Tuapse around 3:30 local time.

According to local media reports, during the first wave of the attack, enemy air defenses tried to shoot down four kamikaze drones at once. Later, at around 6:25 a.m., at least two more powerful explosions were heard in the area of the refinery, after which a fire started on the territory of the facility.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU operators blew up Russia's warehouse and FPV launch point
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU operators blew up Russia's warehouse and FPV launch point
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
GUR drones hit a refinery in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation — video
GUR drones hit a refinery in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Weapons of revenge. The DIU showed the work of the attack UAV units
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Dron

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?