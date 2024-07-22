As a result of the GUR MOU operation, an oil refinery in the city of Tuapse, Krasnodar Territory, was attacked on the night of July 22, as a result of which a fire broke out at the facility. This is reported by Online.UA sources in military intelligence.
Points of attention
- The main intelligence department of the IOM attacked an oil refinery in the city of Tuapse, Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, as a result of which a fire broke out.
- The Tuapsin Oil Refinery is a key enterprise of the Rosneft oil company, which ensures the production of petroleum products for export.
- The capacity of the refinery is about 12 million tons per year, which makes it an important player in the oil refining market.
GUR drones struck an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation
According to Online.UA military intelligence sources, the UAV was spotted in the sky over Tuapse around 3:30 local time.
According to local media reports, during the first wave of the attack, enemy air defenses tried to shoot down four kamikaze drones at once. Later, at around 6:25 a.m., at least two more powerful explosions were heard in the area of the refinery, after which a fire started on the territory of the facility.
In total, at least 8 UAVs were reported to have attacked the refinery. As the propagandist media "Russia Today" notes, the refinery's infrastructure was damaged as a result of the hit.
The degree of damage to the objects of the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state is currently being specified.
What is known about the Tuapsyn Refinery
Tuapsyn Refinery (Tuapsyn Refinery) is a Russian oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory, operated by RN-Tuapsyn Refinery LLC.
The plant is a single production complex with a marine terminal of the oil product supply enterprise of Rosneft PJSC — RN-Morsky Terminal Tuapse LLC.
About 90% of the company's products are exported. The refinery is part of the Rosneft oil company, its capacity is about 12 million tons per year.
