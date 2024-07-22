Drones attacked an oil depot in Tuapse and a military airfield in Morozovsk of the Russian Federation — video

As a result of the drone attack, fires started at the oil depot and airfield of the Russian Federation.

What is known about "cotton" in the Russian Federation

According to rosZMI, local residents heard up to 5 loud explosions from the side of the oil depot in Tuapse. Local authorities reported an attack by 8 drones.

In the morning, a second series of explosions rang out in the city. Local Telegram channels write that the debris of the drone fell on the territory of the refinery, and a fire started.

Drones also attacked the military airfield in Morozovsk, Rostov region of the Russian Federation. There was a fire there.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation declares that a total of 47 drones allegedly attacked the region.

The Russian agency also reported the "interception" of 17 drones over the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, 8 drones over the Krasnodar Territory, and one drone each over the Belgorod, Voronezh, and Smolensk regions.

On the night of July 20, the governor of Russia's Rostov region, Vasyl Golubev, said that the air defense forces of the Russian Federation allegedly destroyed 26 unmanned aerial vehicles. Golubev traditionally stated that "there are no victims". And he added that the information about the consequences is being clarified.

Instead, local residents reported on social networks about powerful flights in the vicinity of the Millerovo airfield and explosions in the vicinity of the oil depot.

According to local residents, as a result of the UAV attack, more than 16 explosions rang out in the vicinity of the Millerovo airfield, as well as in the vicinity of the oil depot.