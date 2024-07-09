Watch: Explosions rocked three Russian regions, substation and oil depot caught fire

On July 9, powerful explosions thundered in the Belgorod, Volgograd, and Rostov regions of Russia, and a fire then began.

What is known about the situation in the Volgograd region

According to the latest information, drones attacked the city of Kalach-on-Don in the Volgograd region of Russia: the target was a local oil depot.

The Kremlin's protégé in the region, Andrei Bocharov, confirmed this information.

According to him, ten explosions rang out in the city around 04:00.

Then a large-scale fire broke out in the area of the oil depot, a black column of smoke is now visible from different parts of the city.

Bocharov claims that Russian air defence systems and EW intercepted the UAV, but the falling debris caused fires at a substation in Frolovo and an oil depot in Kalach-on-Don.

The fire at the substation was allegedly extinguished quickly, but the power supply was not restored.

Firefighters are working at the site of the impact at the oil depot.

What is happening in the Rostov region

According to the local "governor" Vasyl Golubev, powerful explosions rang out in this region of the Russian Federation at night, enemy anti-aircraft fire was operating, and a fire broke out at an electrical substation.

Before the start of the fire in the Rodionovo-Nesvitai district, characteristic sounds of UAV flight were heard, and then a loud explosion rang out. Several explosions were also heard near Rostov and in the Morozovsk region, the report says. Share

In addition, it is indicated that around 02:00 a.m., a mass drone attack began in the Rostov region.

Local authorities claim that dozens of drones were involved.

In Rostov-on-Don, dry vegetation caught fire at the site where the remains of the UAV fell; the fire was promptly extinguished.