Watch: Explosion rocked occupied Sevastopol near Russian military unit

On the afternoon of July 4, in Sevastopol, temporarily occupied by Russia, local residents heard a powerful explosion and saw a huge column of smoke above the military unit of the Russian Federation.

Blast in Sevastopol: what is known

A powerful explosion rocked Sevastopol, and smoke is now billowing in the area of deployment of the Russian EW forces military unit.

The column of smoke after the explosion at Cape Fiolent rose to a height of more than 100 m.

Air alert sounds were heard in some Russian military units of Sevastopol.

And in the north of the Krasnogvardeyskoe district, Russian air defence was shooting into the sky.

Russian publics write that the explosion is connected with the disposal of ammunition at the place of arrival at the Shahed warehouse near the village of Flotskoe.

The Crimean Bridge is currently closed to traffic. And two speedboats are headed to Sevastopol from the southern coast.

What is known about explosions in Crimea

On July 1, the Russian occupiers assured that four air targets had been "destroyed", but black smoke was rising over the city.

As noted, the explosions rang out in occupied Sevastopol. Residents recorded in the photo the black smoke that began to rise above the city after this incident.

A column of smoke rose, probably somewhere from the direction of Cape Fiolent and Balaklava.

The monitoring Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" reported a hit to the military unit in the Karani (Flotske) district.