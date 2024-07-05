Watch: Powerful explosions rocked Russian Rostov

Explosions rocked Russian Rostov-on-Don on the night of July 5, and the local authorities of the aggressor country announced the operation of air defence systems "due to an attack by drones."

Russia announced a large-scale fire as a result of a drone attack

On the night of July 5, the "governor" of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, reported on "the work of air defence near Rostov."

In the Rostov region, air defense units are working against several enemy air targets, he said in a statement. Share

The "governor" added that "information about the consequences is being clarified."

Vasily Golubev

The operational rescue services of the Russian Federation stated that as a result of "the air attack and the fall of drone debris, landscape fires were recorded on the left bank of the Don in Rostov and in the Azov district."

In the meantime, local propagandist media have published footage of the alleged moment of "the downing of one of the drones over Rostov." You can also hear explosions and see a fire on the video.

GUR hit the Tambov gunpowder plant with drones

The Tambov gunpowder plant in the city of Kotovsk, Tambov region, was attacked by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) drones. Online.UA reported this, citing the source in the mentioned special service.

According to sources in the Ukrainian intelligence, the attack was carried out with the help of kamikaze drones, one of which successfully hit the object of the enemy military complex. The consequences of the hit, the degree of damage and information about the losses of the enemy are currently being clarified.

At the same time, the official authorities of the aggressor state deny the fact that the powder factory was damaged.

The "governor" of the Tambov region, Maxim Yehorov, in particular, noted that "both UAVs were destroyed. There are no casualties or damage. The situation is under control."

Despite this, local residents publish videos on the network that clearly show the impact of one of the kamikaze drones, followed by detonation and a fire on the object's territory.

If two drones were shot down, why did a flight still happen there? It definitely does not look like a downed drone. Is the government lying again?, one of the eyewitnesses of the damage asks rhetorically on social networks. Share