Explosions rang out in Sevastopol and Yevpatoria. The occupation authorities announced the fire - video

In occupied Sevastopol on June 23, explosions were heard from the Kozacha bay. It was also loud in the Yevpatoria area in western Crimea.

Russian anti-aircraft fire caused a large-scale fire in the occupied Crimea

The occupation governor of the city, Mykhailo Razvozhaev, said on his Telegram channel that air defense is operating in Sevastopol.

All services are on alert, Razvozhaev wrote. Share

According to his information, 5 air targets were allegedly destroyed in the sky above the water area. But the fragments of the downed targets fell in the coastal zone.

Statement of the occupation authorities of Crimea

He also informs that 12 people were allegedly injured in the Uchkiivka area. In Lyubimovka, according to preliminary information, 2 people received shrapnel wounds.

Razvozhaev also confirmed that a residential building is on fire due to falling debris. In addition, it is claimed that a forest is burning in the area of the "Lazur" boarding house.

Eyewitnesses told the Crimean Wind Telegram channel that smoke is now rising over the Sevastopol bay, and two rocket launches in Sevastopol from the Kara-Koba area were also recorded.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Pantsir-S air defense system in the Belgorod region

The Ukrainian military hit the "Pantsir-S" launcher of the occupation army of the Russian Federation on the territory of the Belgorod region.

According to the information of Russian publications, the governor of Belgorod region said that the grass allegedly caught fire in the area of the village of Dubove.

However, later photos of the damaged Pantsir-S air defense system were made public.

According to "Novaya Gazeta", the smoke occurred near the "City Mall" shopping center, which is located on the outskirts of Belgorod, but is legally part of Dubovoy.

The publication notes that later some Telegram channels deleted photos and videos of smoke in the Belgorod region.