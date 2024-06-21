ATESH reveals another Russian military equipment warehouse in occupied Crimea — video

Agents of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH discovered a warehouse and parking lot of military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces in the town of Gvardeyskoe in temporarily occupied Crimea.
- ATESH agents discovered a warehouse of military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces in Gvardeyskoe in temporarily occupied Crimea.
- Partisans point out that the Russian military is increasing the speed of movement, avoiding long stays in cities to avoid surveillance and photo-fixation.
- The ATESH movement follows each unit, records its movements, and knows the Russian military's routes of movement in the temporarily occupied territory.
- Agents of the ATESH movement call for attention and caution, expressing readiness for any development of events and preparation for possible movement of equipment.
ATESH found a warehouse of Russian military equipment in Gvardeyskoe
But we are ready for any option; each has its advantages!
Target coordinates: 45.116648, 34.026876, 45.115384, 34.027099.
Every day, in our ranks there are more and more Russian soldiers who have decided to take the side of truth and law!
Partisans reported on the situation in Crimea
ATESH agents noted that recently, the Russian military began to pass through cities very quickly and did not stay there for a long time, fearing surveillance and photo-fixation.
You can see the parking lot of the "Magistral" shopping centre. And we are waiting for the people of Aksen at their favourite place, near the Red Caves, — ATESH concluded.
