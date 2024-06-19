ATESH notes Russia's troops in Crimea started to fear surveillance

Guerrillas record the rapid movement of Russian soldiers through Crimea, which indicates their fear of being followed.

Partisans reported on the situation in Crimea

"ATESH" agents noted that recently, the Russian military began to pass through cities very quickly and did not stay there for a long time, fearing surveillance and photo-fixation.

We want to inform them that this will not help. The "ATESH" movement monitors every unit, knows every sump along the routes, all traffic routes and records movement on all routes, — said the partisans.

See you at the parking lot of the "Magistral" shopping center. And we are waiting for the people of Aksyonov [Russia's protege in occupied Crimea — Ed.] at their favorite place, near the Red Caves, — concluded in ATESH.

Ukraine is preparing to strike Crimea with F-16s

Over the past few weeks, the Ukrainian military has carried out several successful attacks on Russian army facilities in the Russian-occupied Crimea.

In particular, several batteries of Russian S-300 and S-400 air defence systems were destroyed. Belbek airfield near Sevastopol was also attacked.

According to Elina Beketova, an expert on democracy at the Center for the Analysis of European Politics, the strikes by the Ukrainian military were successful thanks to thorough preparation and systematic work, as well as the help of Western allies in satellite and aerial reconnaissance.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military successfully destroys the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

The authors of the article add that the destruction of the Crimean Bridge can become a significant symbolic victory for Ukraine and a real blow to Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to analysts, the destruction of the bridge is "inevitable", and even the Russians understand it.

Frederick Mertens, a strategic analyst at the Hague Center for Strategic Studies, believes that by attacking air defence in Crimea, Ukraine is "preparing the ground" for future F-16 strikes.

Crimea is vulnerable. The Russians have relatively limited room for maneuver on the peninsula...Putin has a lot to lose, both politically and militarily. So if a limited number of fighters can make a real impact, then it is here — and over the Black Sea, which becomes fully accessible after the air defense in Crimea is dismantled, — emphasises the analyst.

As you know, Russia has relocated its state-of-the-art S-500 air defence system to the peninsula to protect the region from aircraft.