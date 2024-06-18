AFU destroyed in two months 15 Russian air defence systems in occupied Crimea

The AFU StratCom prepared an infographic of the damage to the air defence equipment of the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied Crimea for the last two months of 2024.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed about 15 Russian air defence systems in Crimea in two months, including S-300, S-350, and S-400 divisions.
- The Ukrainian military continues intensive operations and confirms the inconsistency of Russian equipment amid AFU use of Western missiles, such as ATACMS and Storm Shadow.
- Russia's S-400 air defence systems, worth more than a billion dollars, have proven ineffective against older Western missiles that have been in use by the US military since 1986.
- The Director of Military Sciences of the Royal United Study Institute noted that Russian air defences cannot effectively and reliably protect and defend territories.
- Recent events in Crimea once again confirmed that Russian air defence systems do not meet the modern requirements of a combat situation and may remain vulnerable to outdated but effective Western missiles.
AFU hit about 15 air defence systems of the Russian Army in Crimea
As of June 17, 2024, the total number of individually affected air defence systems in Crimea is about 15.
In particular, air defense divisions in S-300, S-350, and S-400 modifications are affected. Dozens of launchers of the specified systems were destroyed.
More than 15 radar stations and more than 10 control points were liquidated.
New Russian anti-aircraft systems proved ineffective against old Western missiles
According to the publication journalists, the Russians adopted the S-400 air defence system in 2007.
These complexes are among the most modern in Russia's arsenal and cost more than a billion dollars.
However, recent attacks by the Ukrainian military have shown that these air defence systems remain vulnerable to older American missiles, including the ATACMS, which have been in service with the US Army since 1986, and the British Storm Shadow, developed in the mid-1990s.
People have been exaggerating the importance of Russian air defense for years. In fact, we have seen in the past that they have not protected the Syrians in Syria. They did not protect the Iranians in Iran, and now they did not protect the Russians in the Crimea, — emphasizes the director of military sciences of the Royal Institute of the United Armed Forces Matthew Saville.
