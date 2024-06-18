AFU destroyed in two months 15 Russian air defence systems in occupied Crimea

The AFU StratCom prepared an infographic of the damage to the air defence equipment of the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied Crimea for the last two months of 2024.

AFU hit about 15 air defence systems of the Russian Army in Crimea

As of June 17, 2024, the total number of individually affected air defence systems in Crimea is about 15.

In particular, air defense divisions in S-300, S-350, and S-400 modifications are affected. Dozens of launchers of the specified systems were destroyed.

More than 15 radar stations and more than 10 control points were liquidated.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the Russian occupiers and the day of the liberation of the Ukrainian Crimea is approaching!

New Russian anti-aircraft systems proved ineffective against old Western missiles

According to the publication journalists, the Russians adopted the S-400 air defence system in 2007.

These complexes are among the most modern in Russia's arsenal and cost more than a billion dollars.

However, recent attacks by the Ukrainian military have shown that these air defence systems remain vulnerable to older American missiles, including the ATACMS, which have been in service with the US Army since 1986, and the British Storm Shadow, developed in the mid-1990s.