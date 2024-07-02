Watch: A large-scale fire breaks out in Russian Kursk

A fire broke out in the center of the Russian city of Kursk, columns of black smoke were recorded in the sky.

A vehicle repair shop for the Russian Air Forces was located at a military base in Kursk

Something has been burning strongly in Kursk since the morning. Meanwhile, the Russian media note that the fire could have happened at a very "interesting" object.

Russian propaganda Telegram channels are circulating a video of a large plume of smoke rising over the city center. The fire has not subsided for several hours.

The information about the large-scale fire was confirmed by the so-called "head of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation", Aleksandr Smirnov.

10 units of special equipment and 60 people from the staff of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Kursk region are working on the spot.

According to an official of the aggressor country, the fire has already been contained, and no information has been received about the victims.

Meanwhile, OSINT analysts (intelligence based on open sources—ed.) on social networks note that the fire was not in an ordinary building but at the Central Aviation Technical Base of military Unit 13830. We note that there was no official confirmation of this.

Location: 3754th Central Aviation Technical Base, military unit 13830, Kursk (Курск), Kursk Oblast, Russia, fire near 51.77135, 36.19197 https://t.co/1X19o9P7lG @UAControlMap @GeoConfirmed

source 2nd location: https://t.co/TNQ5ILaaG9

Smoke plume from a fire at a military base. pic.twitter.com/9N2OoM8xf9 — blinzka (@blinzka) July 2, 2024

Satellite images have also appeared, indicating that at the time of the outbreak, a large number of aviation-related vehicles were located at the base.

A large-scale fire broke out in the Russian Krasnodar region after drone attack

On the night of June 21, enemy objects in the Krasnodar region of the aggressor country of Russia were hit by a massive attack by Ukrainian drones. A fire is burning near the airfield in Yeisk, from which the occupiers are actively bombing Ukraine.

According to the residents of Yeisk, they saw flashes in the sky, and later heard loud explosions. After the UAV attack, a large-scale fire started.

It is also indicated that the enemy air defence system tried to shoot down Ukrainian drones but was unsuccessful.

According to the latest data, more than ten explosions were heard in the Krasnodar settlement of Afipsky and the Adygea settlement of Yablonovsky.