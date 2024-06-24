A defence enterprise gets fire in Russian Moscow region — video

A defense enterprise is on fire in the city of Fryazino in the Moscow Region of the Russian Federation. The Russians claim that people are trapped in the building.

What is known about the fire on the territory of the Russian Federation

According to rosZMI, the "Platan" scientific research institute, which is engaged in the production of electronic parts and radio components, is on fire.

There are people inside the building of Platan Research Institute in Fryazino. They break windows to breathe, wave their hands, ask for help, Russian media writes. Share

It is noted that rescuers are trying to reach them. The fire has already spread to several floors.

What is known about the SSU drone attack on the Russian oil depots

On June 20, Russia complained about an attack on an oil depot in the Tambov region. A large-scale fire started. The local authorities declared about "cotton" and reported no victims.

Later it became known that SSU drones successfully attacked an oil depot in the Tambov region and an object in the Republic of Adygea. In particular, this night was affected:

warehouse of fuel and lubricants JSC "Tambovnaftoprodukt";

"Enemska" oil depots and "LUKOIL-Yugnaftoprodukt" LLC.

Raw materials and finished products were processed and stored at the above-mentioned facilities. The products, in turn, went to the needs of Russian terrorists.