Fire at an oil depot in the Rostov region. Satellite photos of the consequences appeared

In the Rostov region, a fire at an oil depot was extinguished for three days after an attack by Ukrainian drones. Satellite images of the consequences appeared.

What is known about the consequences of the fire in the Rostov region

It is about an oil depot in the city of Azov, Rostov region of Russia. On the night of June 18, the oil depot was attacked by drones.

As a result of the impact, a powerful fire broke out on the territory of the oil depot. According to media reports, the fire was extinguished three days after the attack.

Satellite images show that three of the six fuel tanks have burned out.

Attacks on Russian refineries

We will remind, on the night of June 21, the Defense Forces of Ukraine delivered a powerful blow to Russian oil refineries. Four refineries were attacked - Afipsky, Ilsky, Krasnodarsky and Astrakhansky.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders attacked radar stations and radar intelligence centers of Russian troops in Crimea and the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

Also last night in the Krasnodar region, the storage and training sites of "Shakheds" were hit. Defense forces attacked training buildings and control points of enemy drones.