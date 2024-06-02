Lukoil refinery gets fire in Russian Ukhta

A fire broke out at a refinery owned by Lukoil in Ukhta, Russia.

What is known about the alleged "cotton" at the refinery in Ukhta

According to Russian Telegram channels, eyewitnesses heard explosions that preceded the fire.

Currently, at least two people are known to have died.

The fire at the refinery started in the afternoon of June 2. According to eyewitnesses, before the fire, they heard several pops in the area of the oil refinery. Soon a column of smoke was seen there, Russian media reported. Share

Two people died as a result of the incident.

Another victim was taken to the hospital. All victims have combined injuries. Previously, the men were working on one of the tanks, Russian Telegram channels report. Share

The fire occurred inside the RVS-10000 tank, it is now being cooled and firefighters are preparing to carry out a "foam attack".

At the same time, the roof of the tank is partially destroyed. It is also claimed that "the UAV attack version is not considered" allegedly.

LUKOIL-Ukhtaneftepererobka is a large oil refining enterprise located in the North-Western Federal District of the Russian Federation, in the Republic of Komi. It is a 100% subsidiary of PJSC LUKOIL, which has been a member since 1999.

What is known about incidents at refineries in other Russian regions?

According to the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, occupied by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, Petro Andryushchenko, the attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kavkaz port oil depot will have negative consequences both for the economy of the aggressor country and for the invading Russian army.

Andryushchenko noted that the strikes were carried out by Ukrainian-made missiles, which indicates the development of Ukraine's capabilities and corresponding potential.

At the same time, information on fuel production was officially classified in Russia.

Andryushchenko emphasised that the strikes on the oil depot in the territory of the Kavkaz port would lead to a more significant, more remarkable increase in fuel prices in the aggressor country and would hit the economy.

In addition, according to him, this will significantly increase the fuel shortage in Russia.