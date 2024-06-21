Large-scale fire breaks out after drone attack in Russian Krasnodar region — video

On the night of June 21, enemy objects in the Krasnodar region of the aggressor country of Russia were hit by a massive attack by Ukrainian drones. A fire is burning near the airfield in Yeisk, from which the occupiers are actively bombing Ukraine.

Explosions in Russia on June 21: the first details

Russian Telegram channels and the General Staff of the Krasnodar Territory reported the first explosions.

According to the residents of Yeisk, they saw flashes in the sky, and later heard loud explosions. After the drone attack, a large-scale fire started.

It is also indicated that the enemy air defence system tried to shoot down Ukrainian drones but was unsuccessful.

According to the latest data, more than ten explosions were heard in the Krasnodar settlement of Afipsky and the Adygea settlement of Yablonovsky.

Military telegram channels of the Russian Federation claim that they managed to destroy more than 20 drones there.

What is known about the scale of the new attack by Ukrainian drones on Russian territory?

As the Municipal Staff of the Krasnodar Krai announced on the morning of June 21, several municipalities of the Krasnodar Krai immediately fell under the mighty blows of Ukrainian forces: Temryuksky District, Yeiskyi and Severskyi Districts.

The authorities of the Russian Federation continue to ensure that the attack by drones in the Yei district was successfully repelled, ignoring the fact of the fire.

There were no casualties on the part of the civilian population and no destruction of civil infrastructure. Operational special services are working on the spot. The information is being clarified, the message says. Share

A little later, the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory officially confirmed that the drone fell on the territory of the Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Kuban.

According to the latest data, two people were injured.