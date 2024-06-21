Large-scale fire breaks out after drone attack in Russian Krasnodar region — video

On the night of June 21, enemy objects in the Krasnodar region of the aggressor country of Russia were hit by a massive attack by Ukrainian drones. A fire is burning near the airfield in Yeisk, from which the occupiers are actively bombing Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Enemy air defenses tried to shoot down Ukrainian drones, but were unsuccessful, more than a dozen explosions rang out in different areas.
- Ukrainian drones attacked the Temryuk, Yei, and Siver districts, causing material damage, but the Russian authorities assure that the situation is under control.
- After the attack of Ukrainian drones on the territory of the Russian Federation, one of the UAVs fell on the Ilsky Refinery.
Explosions in Russia on June 21: the first details
Russian Telegram channels and the General Staff of the Krasnodar Territory reported the first explosions.
According to the residents of Yeisk, they saw flashes in the sky, and later heard loud explosions. After the drone attack, a large-scale fire started.
It is also indicated that the enemy air defence system tried to shoot down Ukrainian drones but was unsuccessful.
According to the latest data, more than ten explosions were heard in the Krasnodar settlement of Afipsky and the Adygea settlement of Yablonovsky.
Military telegram channels of the Russian Federation claim that they managed to destroy more than 20 drones there.
What is known about the scale of the new attack by Ukrainian drones on Russian territory?
As the Municipal Staff of the Krasnodar Krai announced on the morning of June 21, several municipalities of the Krasnodar Krai immediately fell under the mighty blows of Ukrainian forces: Temryuksky District, Yeiskyi and Severskyi Districts.
The authorities of the Russian Federation continue to ensure that the attack by drones in the Yei district was successfully repelled, ignoring the fact of the fire.
A little later, the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory officially confirmed that the drone fell on the territory of the Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Kuban.
According to the latest data, two people were injured.
The Russian Ministry of Defence claims that Ukraine attacked the territory of Russia and the occupied Crimea with more than a hundred drones. Kyiv has not yet commented on these statements.
