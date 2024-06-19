Russians can't handle fire at oil depot over a day after Ukraine's drone attack — video

In the Russian city of Azov, in the Rostov region, they still have not been able to extinguish the fire at the oil depot, which was hit by the drones of the Security Service of Ukraine the day before.

An oil depot is still burning in Azov

On June 18, Russia announced an attack by drones on objects in the city of Azov, Rostov Region of the Russian Federation, as a result of which a fire started on tanks with oil products. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, a fuel tank with a 5 thousand cubic meters volume was engaged.

What is known about the Ukrainian attack on the oil depot in the Rostov region

On June 18, Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in the city of Azov, Rostov region of the Russian Federation. Satellite images of the consequences of the impact appeared on the network, showing a strong fire.

According to pictures taken at 2:30 p.m. Kyiv time, a fire continued on the territory of the oil depot.

However, it is currently difficult to assess the extent of damage to the oil depot, as clouds of smoke limit visibility.

Already in the morning, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia announced that the fire's area at the oil depot in the Rostov region in the Azov district is 5,000 cubic meters.