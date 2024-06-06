DIU attacked oil depot in Russian Belgorod region by drones

During the night, drones of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) attacked an oil depot in the Belgorod region.
Points of attention
- During the night, DIU drones attacked oil depots in Belgorod and Rostov regions.
- As a result of the attack, a reservoir caught fire in Belgorod, and a mega-fire broke out at the Rostov Refinery.
- The incidents led to the evacuation of residents, but there were no casualties.
- The Russian military and rescuers promptly responded and took measures to eliminate the consequences.
- Witnesses of the incidents describe the scale of the fires and explosions that occurred as a result of the drone attack.
What is known about night cotton at an oil depot in the Belgorod region from the DIU?
The governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, also stated about the attack of Ukrainian drones on the oil depot of the Stary Oskol city district.
A Russian official confirmed that one of the tanks caught fire as a result of the drone attack.
According to him, the fire was extinguished promptly, and no one was injured.
What is known about incidents in other regions of Russia
It is noted that the Novoshakhty Refinery in the Rostov region came under attack by UAVs during the night.
Local authorities claim that a fire started there due to the hit. According to local Telegram channels, several explosions were heard in the refinery area, and a "pillar of fire" arose. The fire was extinguished in the morning.
About 120 people and 15 pieces of equipment extinguished the fire. At 3:00 a.m., the governor of the region announced that the fire at the oil refinery was localised to 100 square meters. According to preliminary data, no one was dead or injured.
Videos with eyewitness comments are being shared online. The consequences of the attack were large-scale. "Crimean Wind," concerning satellite data, writes that a mega-fire is raging in Novoshakhtinsk.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-