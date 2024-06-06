DIU attacked oil depot in Russian Belgorod region by drones

During the night, drones of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) attacked an oil depot in the Belgorod region.

What is known about night cotton at an oil depot in the Belgorod region from the DIU?

The task has been completed, the measures will continue, said the representative of the Defence Forces. Share

The governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, also stated about the attack of Ukrainian drones on the oil depot of the Stary Oskol city district.

A Russian official confirmed that one of the tanks caught fire as a result of the drone attack.

According to him, the fire was extinguished promptly, and no one was injured.

With four fire calculations, the source of ignition was promptly eliminated. The blast wave blew out the windows in the security building. There were no casualties, said the governor of Belgorod region. Share

What is known about incidents in other regions of Russia

It is noted that the Novoshakhty Refinery in the Rostov region came under attack by UAVs during the night.

Local authorities claim that a fire started there due to the hit. According to local Telegram channels, several explosions were heard in the refinery area, and a "pillar of fire" arose. The fire was extinguished in the morning.

About 120 people and 15 pieces of equipment extinguished the fire. At 3:00 a.m., the governor of the region announced that the fire at the oil refinery was localised to 100 square meters. According to preliminary data, no one was dead or injured.

Videos with eyewitness comments are being shared online. The consequences of the attack were large-scale. "Crimean Wind," concerning satellite data, writes that a mega-fire is raging in Novoshakhtinsk.