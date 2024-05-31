Ukrainian army attacked oil depot in Kavkaz port

The Defence Forces, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, conducted a several-day operation to destroy the logistics that support Russian troops in Crimea.

Details of operation of Defence Forces and SSU in port "Kavkaz" have appeared

According to preliminary information, a comprehensive attack was made on substations and power supply networks, as well as stocks of light petroleum products in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.

The source reported that the Defence Forces initially launched a missile attack on two ferries that were traveling to the port of "Kavkaz" and were used for military logistics of the aggressor.

The SSU drones then struck electrical substations that supply electricity directly to the Crimean Peninsula and the waters of the Kerch Strait, including ports.

That same night, the Security Service of Ukraine together with the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the transshipment oil depot in the Kavkaz seaport. Light oil products went to the Crimea through it. After effective training, a large-scale fire broke out, which was visible even from a satellite.

Attack on the oil depot in port Kavkaz

On May 31, the Defence Forces struck an oil terminal near the Kavkaz port in the Krasnodar Krai region of the Russian Federation with Ukrainian-made missiles from the Neptune coastal missile complex.

Before that, it was reported that there were explosions in the Krasnodar Krai region of Russia. According to the governor, the infrastructure of the oil depot was damaged due to the attack and three tankers with oil products were allegedly on fire.