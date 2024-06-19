Russia attacked Lviv region with kamikaze drones: details

On the night of June 19, air defence forces were able to destroy the enemy "Shaheds" over the Lviv region. At least one person was injured.

Russia tried to attack the Lviv region

The head of the Lviv RMA , Maksym Kozytskyi, shared the first details regarding the "West" Air Command information.

According to him, the air defence fighters destroyed all enemy targets that tried to attack the region.

Maksym Kozytskyi also added that during the first night alert, which lasted from 02:32 to 03:35 on June 19, 4 enemy drones entered the airspace of the Lviv region.

During the second alarm, which lasted from 04:27 to 05:24, another "Shahed" tried to attack our area. All of them were shot down by our air defence soldiers, he added.

In addition, it is emphasized that a 47-year-old man was injured during the first night attack of the "Shaheds" in the Lviv region. It happened in Malekhove. A resident was injured.

Medics treated him on the spot. There was no hospitalization.

This is what was officially confirmed at the Lviv Regional Center of Emergency Medical Aid and Disaster Medicine as of 05:30. I am in contact with all services. All other details — later, — added Maksym Kozytskyi.

Russia launched drones into western Ukraine

On the evening of June 18, it became known that the Russians had launched combat drones from the south of Ukraine.

At 10:00 p.m., information appeared about a group of "Shaheds" from the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region, who are heading to the Kherson region.

Later, a warning was received about drones moving west north of the Kherson region.

At 23:05, the Air Force reported about "Shaheds" moving north of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, continuing their course to the west. A new group of "Shaheds" from TOT Zaporizhzhia Region was heading to the Kherson region.