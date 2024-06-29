The Russian occupiers announced the explosions in Sevastopol

On June 29, explosions rang out in Crimea. In particular, enemy anti-aircraft fire was triggered in Sevastopol.

The occupying authorities of Crimea announced the shooting down of "2 air targets"

On the morning of June 29, the occupiers announced an air alert in Sevastopol. The monitoring channel noted that the Russian air defense system launched at least two missiles.

The information was confirmed by local Telegram channels and the so-called Gauleiter of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev.

Later, Razvozhaev reported the alleged downing of air targets.

According to preliminary information, 2 air targets were destroyed in the sky over the water area and in the Balaklava area. But the fragments of the downed targets fell in the coastal zone and the Balaklava district , the report says. Share

According to the occupation authorities, there was a grass fire in the area of the Yalta Ring. In Balaklava, shrapnel damaged the roof of a private house.

After that, the occupying authorities, according to tradition, talked about the "victims" as a result of the unsuccessful work of the air defense of the Russian Federation.

Russian soldiers admitted shooting down a missile over a beach in Crimea and killing 4 civilians

On June 23, the Armed Forces attacked Russian military facilities in the occupied Crimea with the help of American ATACMS missiles.

Russian air defense forces deliberately shot down one missile over a beach where hundreds of civilians were resting. The fact of a new Russian crime is confirmed by an audio recording published on the social network by Kh.

Russian military guys lamenting they shot down Ukrainian ATACMS missles directly over a crowded beach, killing many people. pic.twitter.com/lLqZyQPSSj — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) June 28, 2024

The conversation took place in a closed chat between the Russian occupiers. The recording, made public on the social network, confirmed that the Armed Forces did not aim at a civilian object, and the Air Defense Forces of the Russian Federation did not care how many people died as a result of their "work".