Explosion rocked occupied Pervomaisk in Luhansk region: details

In the city of Pervomaisk, which has been occupied by Russia since 2014, there was a loud riot in the afternoon of June 19. Russian propagandists claim an attack by drones of the Armed Forces.
Points of attention
Blast rocked in Pervomaisk: details
An explosion rang out in the so-called "LPR". The local pseudoauthorities announced the strike from the UAV.
According to the so-called "head of the administration" of the city, Serhiy Kolyagin, the city was hit by a drone from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As a result of the explosion, he claims windows in administrative buildings and cultural institutions were broken.
In his turn, Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyy, without reference to the source, states that the explosion in Pervomaysk occurred at a Russian military base.
Details of explosions in Luhansk on June 7
As the head of the Luhansk RMA , Artem Lysogor, reported, the hits were in the area of the town of Gostra Mohyla, near the barracks of the former Luhansk Higher Military School of Navigators, where the Russian occupiers live and study.
There is also a resort, an aircraft repair plant, and the route to the border with Russia runs there. The Russian army transports goods, weapons, and soldiers along this route day and night.
Based on local photographs, OSINT teams geolocated a repair base near the Luhansk College of Information Technologies.
On Google Maps, military equipment can be seen in its territory. Locals showed a photo of a destroyed building with a red roof—it stands next to this base.
Instead, the occupation authorities claim that as of 2:00 p.m., more than 35 people were allegedly injured in the shelling, and three more people were killed.
