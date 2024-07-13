The SBU hit an oil depot near Rostov with drones — sources
Source:  online.ua

On the night of July 13, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine attacked an oil depot with fuel in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. This is reported by competent sources.

Points of attention

  • The Security Service of Ukraine conducted a drone attack on an oil depot in the Rostov region of Russia, causing a significant fire and damage to the storage facility.
  • The attack on the oil depot led to the involvement of nearly fifty people and 14 pieces of equipment to extinguish the fire, highlighting the severity of the situation.
  • This incident resulted in spot economic sanctions that have impacted the Russian energy complex and oil refining operations, significantly reducing revenues for the country.
  • The ongoing drone strikes by SBU drones on Russian oil depots and refineries are part of the broader strategy to target Russia's energy sector in response to the conflict in Ukraine.
  • Despite the damages caused, there were no reported casualties from the attack on the oil depot in the Rostov region, emphasizing the strategic nature of the operation.

SBU attack on an oil depot in the Rostov region: what is known

According to sources, last night turned out to be very hot for the Russian oil depot in the Rostov region. SBU drones attacked the facility where various brands of gasoline and diesel fuel with a total volume of 12.5 thousand cubic meters were stored.

At night, a loud explosion rang out in the Rostov region, after which a strong fire started.

To extinguish the fire, the Russians involved almost fifty people and 14 pieces of equipment, the fire was assigned the highest level of complexity.

SBU drones continue to implement point economic sanctions against Russia's energy complex, which is working for war in Ukraine. Already more than three dozen successful strikes on Russian oil depots and refineries have significantly reduced oil refining and revenues of the Russian Federation. And these sanctions will only increase.

Attack on an oil depot in the Rostov region

In the early morning of July 13, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the Rostov region due to a drone strike.

Around 04:00, an explosion occurred at an oil depot in the Tsimlyanskyi district as a result of a UAV attack. According to preliminary data, there are no dead or injured.

