The SBU hit an oil depot near Rostov with drones — sources

On the night of July 13, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine attacked an oil depot with fuel in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. This is reported by competent sources.

SBU attack on an oil depot in the Rostov region: what is known

According to sources, last night turned out to be very hot for the Russian oil depot in the Rostov region. SBU drones attacked the facility where various brands of gasoline and diesel fuel with a total volume of 12.5 thousand cubic meters were stored.

At night, a loud explosion rang out in the Rostov region, after which a strong fire started.

To extinguish the fire, the Russians involved almost fifty people and 14 pieces of equipment, the fire was assigned the highest level of complexity.

SBU drones continue to implement point economic sanctions against Russia's energy complex, which is working for war in Ukraine. Already more than three dozen successful strikes on Russian oil depots and refineries have significantly reduced oil refining and revenues of the Russian Federation. And these sanctions will only increase. Share

