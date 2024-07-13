GUR operators blew up the BC warehouse and the launch point of fpv drones of the Russian army

Operators of the Main Directorate of Intelligence blew up the enemy warehouse of BC and the launch point of fpv drones.

The operators of GUR liquidated the composition of BC of the Russians

On one of the directions of the front, the operators of the GUR unit of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghost" discovered and destroyed:

ammunition warehouse of the Russians;

a number of enemy means of communication and surveillance;

the place where the occupiers set up a launch point for fpv drones.

The scouts also struck a number of strikes on the field fortifications of the Russian infantry and their locations.

The "ghost" drones from the Military Intelligence of Ukraine are reaching deeper and deeper, and therefore the occupiers are suffering more painful losses, - reported the HUR. Share

The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 invaders and 58 artillery systems of the Russian Federation during the day

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine during the day from July 12 to 13 are 1,120 invaders, 8 tanks and 58 artillery systems.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 07.13.24 approximately amounted to: