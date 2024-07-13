GUR operators blew up the BC warehouse and the launch point of fpv drones of the Russian army

Operators of the Main Directorate of Intelligence blew up the enemy warehouse of BC and the launch point of fpv drones.
Points of attention
- The operators of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed the Russian ammunition depot and the launch point of enemy fpv drones.
- Drones of operators from the Military Intelligence of Ukraine cause significant damage to the occupiers.
- Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine are increasing: per day the losses amount to 1120 invaders, 8 tanks and 58 artillery systems.
- The total combat losses of the enemy roughly amounted to thousands of people, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems and other equipment.
- Ukrainian troops continue to successfully defend their territory and inflict significant losses on the enemy.
The operators of GUR liquidated the composition of BC of the Russians
On one of the directions of the front, the operators of the GUR unit of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghost" discovered and destroyed:
ammunition warehouse of the Russians;
a number of enemy means of communication and surveillance;
the place where the occupiers set up a launch point for fpv drones.
The scouts also struck a number of strikes on the field fortifications of the Russian infantry and their locations.
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 invaders and 58 artillery systems of the Russian Federation during the day
Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine during the day from July 12 to 13 are 1,120 invaders, 8 tanks and 58 artillery systems.
The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 07.13.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 557,770 (+1,120) people,
tanks — 8199 (+8) units,
armored combat vehicles — 15,779 (+24) units,
artillery systems — 15,216 (+58) units,
RSZV — 1119 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 889 (+1) units,
aircraft — 361 (+0) units,
helicopters — 326 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12069 (+34),
cruise missiles — 2397 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 20,461 (+52) units,
special equipment — 2556 (+13)
