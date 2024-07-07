According to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation 123 times.

What is happening on the eastern front

It is noted that in the Kharkiv region since the beginning of the day, the Russian invaders have carried out 9 attacks in the districts of Liptsi, Hlyboky and Vovchansk.

All enemy attack attempts were repelled by the Ukrainian military.

The losses of the enemy in this direction currently amount to 62 servicemen killed and wounded, five units of automobiles and three units of special equipment, 25 BpLA were destroyed, four vehicles and two artillery systems were also damaged, one of which was 2С19 "Msta-S".

In the direction of Kupyansk, the Russian occupiers tried to attack 6 times during the day near Petropavlivka, Synkivka and Stelmakhivka.

The Armed Forces have already repelled 4 enemy attacks. Two clashes continue in the Sinkivka area.

In the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked 19 times during the day in the districts of Nevsky, Makiivka, Grekivka, Terniv, and Torsky. There are currently 6 more fights going on.

In the direction of Siversk, the Russian occupiers tried 4 times to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Spirny and Vyimka. All enemy attack attempts were unsuccessful.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the enemy attacked 9 times near Kalynyvka, Klishchiivka, Chasovoy Yar, Andriivka, and Ivanivskyi. All enemy attack attempts were repulsed.

In the direction of Toretsk, the Russian occupiers, with the support of aviation, tried 11 times to carry out assaults near Toretsk, Zalizny, North and New York.

Another fight is currently underway in the New York area.

The greatest enemy activity since the beginning of the day was recorded in the direction of Pokrovsk. Here, the Russian occupiers conducted 41 attacks near Yuryivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Kalinovy, Lozuvatsky, Progress, Novoselivka Pershoya, Yevgenivka, Yasnobrodivka, and Karlivka.

The Armed Forces have already repelled 29 enemy attacks. There are still 12 fights.

According to preliminary information, today our soldiers neutralized 181 occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction. Three enemy vehicles were destroyed and two were damaged. One artillery system was also destroyed.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, the enemy attacked our positions in the area of Kostyantynivka and Paraskoviivka 17 times. Fighting continues on three more fronts.

Two enemy assaults near Vodyanyi were repulsed.

What is known about the situation in the south of Ukraine

According to the information of the General Staff, the Russian occupiers conducted 4 unsuccessful attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region near Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Rabotyno and Novoandriivka.

Another battle is currently underway near Malaya Tokmachka.

On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled one attack by Russian terrorists in the Krynyk area.