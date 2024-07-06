According to the spokesman of Kharkiv OTU Yuriy Povkh, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has repelled two out of four attacks by the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian forces have repelled two out of four attacks by the Russian occupation army in Kharkiv Oblast, resulting in 134 Russian occupiers killed and wounded.
- Russian troops are attempting to restore combat readiness in Vovchansk and other settlements, as Ukrainian intelligence monitors their movements.
- Presence of Akhmat units as blocking units in the conflict area signals ongoing military strategies by the Russian Federation.
- Spokesman Povkh highlights the enemy's offensive actions in Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Staritsa, and Liptsi, with 8 attempts of enemy attacks recorded in a single day.
- Military police of the Russian Federation are identified masquerading as 'Akhmat' on the front line in Kharkiv region, intensifying the complexity of the conflict.
What is happening at the front in Kharkiv Oblast
Povkh noted that during the last day, the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region tried to attack in the area of the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Staritsa and Liptsi.
During the day, 8 attempts of enemy attacks were recorded.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region during the day
He also added that during the past day, as a result of unsuccessful offensive attempts, the Russian occupiers lost 134 people killed and wounded in Kharkiv Oblast.
According to him, Ukrainian intelligence recorded the movement of personnel of the Russian Federation troops in Vovchansk.
According to Povkh, units of the occupying army of the Russian Federation are trying to restore a state of heightened combat readiness not only in Vovchansk, but also in the areas of other settlements.
At the same time, he noted that there is currently no official notification of the enemy's advance in the Vovchansk region.
Also, the spokesman of Kharkiv Technical University said that periodically Ukrainian intelligence records the appearance of Akhmat units.
However, as usual, they are not present on the battle line, but are used as so-called blocking units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-