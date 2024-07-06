According to the spokesman of Kharkiv OTU Yuriy Povkh, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has repelled two out of four attacks by the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region.

What is happening at the front in Kharkiv Oblast

Povkh noted that during the last day, the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region tried to attack in the area of the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Staritsa and Liptsi.

During the day, 8 attempts of enemy attacks were recorded.

With the beginning of the new era, the enemy started offensive actions, carried out 4 attacks, two of them have already been repulsed as of this morning, - emphasized the spokesman of OTU "Kharkiv". Share

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region during the day

He also added that during the past day, as a result of unsuccessful offensive attempts, the Russian occupiers lost 134 people killed and wounded in Kharkiv Oblast.

According to him, Ukrainian intelligence recorded the movement of personnel of the Russian Federation troops in Vovchansk.

According to Povkh, units of the occupying army of the Russian Federation are trying to restore a state of heightened combat readiness not only in Vovchansk, but also in the areas of other settlements.

At the same time, he noted that there is currently no official notification of the enemy's advance in the Vovchansk region.

Also, the spokesman of Kharkiv Technical University said that periodically Ukrainian intelligence records the appearance of Akhmat units.

However, as usual, they are not present on the battle line, but are used as so-called blocking units.