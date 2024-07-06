According to Vice-Admiral, Commander of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Neizhpapa, in 2022 the occupying army of the Russian Federation planned an amphibious operation to capture Odesa region, but the enemy's plan failed.
What is known about the failure of the Russian army's amphibious operation to seize the Odesa region
In an interview with journalist Natalya Moseychuk, Neizhpapa explained that conducting such an operation required the presence of two conditions.
In particular, the Russian occupiers should have succeeded in their own land operations, but fortunately this did not happen.
He emphasized that at the beginning of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine, the enemy carried out demonstration actions near the Ukrainian shores, and fully formed a group of amphibious ships that could land an amphibious assault.
How Russia planned an amphibious operation to seize Odesa region
According to Neizhpapa, ships of fire support and support were supposed to be involved in the operation. "Plus a group to isolate the area to, as they believed, prevent NATO ships from entering the war zone.
In addition, there was a tactical group that was engaged in the task of "Caliber" strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine."
Russia brought amphibious ships almost to the coast, although it knew that it was mined, so that the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not overturn their units, troops that are intended for anti-amphibious defense.
