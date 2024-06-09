The Russian Army is preparing for the landing of the AFU in Crimea — Chubarov

The Russian occupiers had already realized that the decisive battle for Crimea was approaching and began to hastily strengthen the fortifications on the peninsula.
Points of attention
- The leader of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people said that the Russian Federation was aware of the threat of the landing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Crimea.
- The Russian occupiers are actively building and strengthening fortifications on the Black Sea coast.
- Ukrainian strikes and the logic of actions determine the strategy of the Russians, who are strengthening defense measures in Crimea.
- The enemy is also improving the defense of the Crimean Bridge in anticipation of possible strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
For Russians, the battle for Crimea is inevitable
Such data was shared by the head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov.
According to him, the invaders have come to the conclusion that there is now a threat of the landing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is important to understand that even last year there was a very intensive construction of advanced fortifications in Crimea, more so in the northwestern part.
However, for now, the Russian occupiers have analyzed the strikes of the Armed Forces, and in recent months they have been more on the enemy's air defense facilities, as well as on logistics facilities.
The Russians are actively building and strengthening fortifications in Crimea
Refat Chubarov specified that, as of today, the most active works are ongoing on the Black Sea coast.
It seems to the invaders that they have understood the logic of Ukrainian strikes and know where their Achilles' heel is.
According to his data, the enemy is also strengthening the security and anti-aircraft defense of the Crimean Bridge.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-