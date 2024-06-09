The Russian Army is preparing for the landing of the AFU in Crimea — Chubarov

The Russian occupiers had already realized that the decisive battle for Crimea was approaching and began to hastily strengthen the fortifications on the peninsula.

For Russians, the battle for Crimea is inevitable

Such data was shared by the head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov.

According to him, the invaders have come to the conclusion that there is now a threat of the landing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is important to understand that even last year there was a very intensive construction of advanced fortifications in Crimea, more so in the northwestern part.

They then paid much attention to the northern direction. Because it was expected that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would advance from the Kherson region. That's how it felt, based on their construction, - explained Refat Chubarov.

However, for now, the Russian occupiers have analyzed the strikes of the Armed Forces, and in recent months they have been more on the enemy's air defense facilities, as well as on logistics facilities.

And based on the fact that the vast majority of the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet have been relocated to ports on the territory of Russia itself, the enemy has decided that there is now a greater threat to him in terms of a possible landing by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, - explained the head of the Mejlis.

The Russians are actively building and strengthening fortifications in Crimea

Refat Chubarov specified that, as of today, the most active works are ongoing on the Black Sea coast.

It seems to the invaders that they have understood the logic of Ukrainian strikes and know where their Achilles' heel is.

And now they expect a possible landing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is the tactic they chose. And the fortifications that cover Crimea from the sea are really being strengthened, the politician added. Share

According to his data, the enemy is also strengthening the security and anti-aircraft defense of the Crimean Bridge.