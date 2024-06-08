Serious events. Powerful explosions rang out in Crimea

Residents of the occupied Crimea report a new powerful "bavovna", which happened on the night of June 8. The occupying Russian authorities claim that an unmanned boat was allegedly destroyed in the area of the Riflemen's Bay of Sevastopol.

Explosions in Crimea on June 8 — what is currently known

The first details and photos were shared by the opposition Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", and the fact of the attack was confirmed by the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol Mykhailo Rozvazhaev.

According to local residents, loud explosions began to ring out on the occupied peninsula starting at 01:53.

It is known that the first explosion allegedly occurred in Balaklava in the area of the TPP.

Later, there was information about the sounds of explosions in Sevastopol.

The occupying so-called "authorities" began to claim that an unmanned boat was allegedly destroyed in the area of Streltsk Bay.

The loud noises that were heard in the area of Streltsk Bay mean that our fleet destroyed an unmanned boat during an external raid, "said the "governor" of Sevastopol Mykhailo Rozvazhaev. Share

At 4:06 a.m., local residents reported explosions in Kerch — on the other side of the strait — "in the Temryuk district of the Krasnodar Territory."

Partisans have announced serious events in Crimea soon

Against the background of loud explosions in Crimea, the partisan movement "ATESH" made a powerful statement.

We are waiting for serious events in Crimea, soon! Crimeans, you all heard the explosions that night, agree that every month the Defense Forces of Ukraine work more and more precisely — this is a fact. Everyone understands that strikes against the Russian occupiers in Crimea will only intensify and become more and more frequent. It is important that the F-16 is not in the sky yet. Not yet, the partisans wrote. Share

ATESH also drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian resistance forces and brave inhabitants of the peninsula, who daily transmit vital information about the location of the Russian occupiers, will continue to work.