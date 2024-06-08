Serious events. Powerful explosions rang out in Crimea

Residents of the occupied Crimea report a new powerful "bavovna", which happened on the night of June 8. The occupying Russian authorities claim that an unmanned boat was allegedly destroyed in the area of the Riflemen's Bay of Sevastopol.
Points of attention
- The opposition Telegram channel and the "governor" of Sevastopol confirmed the fact of explosions in various areas of the peninsula.
- Guerrillas from the "ATESH" movement announced serious events in Crimea, reminding of the strengthening of strikes against the occupiers and the transfer of military data to the Ukrainian resistance forces.
- Ukrainian defense forces continue to work more precisely, preparing for the final liberation of Crimea.
Explosions in Crimea on June 8 — what is currently known
The first details and photos were shared by the opposition Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", and the fact of the attack was confirmed by the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol Mykhailo Rozvazhaev.
According to local residents, loud explosions began to ring out on the occupied peninsula starting at 01:53.
It is known that the first explosion allegedly occurred in Balaklava in the area of the TPP.
Later, there was information about the sounds of explosions in Sevastopol.
The occupying so-called "authorities" began to claim that an unmanned boat was allegedly destroyed in the area of Streltsk Bay.
At 4:06 a.m., local residents reported explosions in Kerch — on the other side of the strait — "in the Temryuk district of the Krasnodar Territory."
Partisans have announced serious events in Crimea soon
Against the background of loud explosions in Crimea, the partisan movement "ATESH" made a powerful statement.
ATESH also drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian resistance forces and brave inhabitants of the peninsula, who daily transmit vital information about the location of the Russian occupiers, will continue to work.
