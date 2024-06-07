Russians сlaimed a drone attack in occupied Crimea: details

Two radar stations were damaged as a result of a night attack in Crimea. One occupant was wounded.

What is known about the consequences of the attack on Crimea

As noted, two radars were slightly damaged as a result of a night drone attack on a military unit in the village of Mysove in the Leninsky district of Crimea.

In addition, one serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces was wounded.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that 11 drones were shot down over Crimea overnight.

In particular, Shoigu said that 11 drones were shot down over Crimea, eight over the Sea of Azov, six drones neutralized over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory, two over the Belgorod Region, one over the territory of the Rostov Region.

Previous explosions in Crimea

On May 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful attack on the Kerch ferry crossing, which is located in the occupied Crimea. For this, the Ukrainian defenders used American ATACMS long-range missiles.

As a result of the attack, two Russian railway ferries were damaged. Ferries, in turn, were probably the primary means of rail transportation of Russian echelons with fuel and ammunition to Crimea.

It is noted that Russia also operates RO-RO car ferries to support the movement of heavy goods across the strait.

Also, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) destroyed the Russian tug "Saturn" in Crimea on June 6.