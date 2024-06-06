Ukraine's Navy speaker hints at approaching moment of Crimea bridge's destruction

According to the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, Russia has no other logistical alternative to the Crimean Bridge, which is also currently under threat of destruction by the Ukrainian military.
Is the Crimean Bridge's turn for destruction approaching?
He noted that after a series of strikes by the Ukrainian military, the Russian occupiers' sea and ferry logistics stopped working.
Pletenchuk noted that Russia has also not had time to complete the railway connection along the northern coast of the Sea of Azov in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine.
The spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces emphasised that a small circle of people knew the right moment to destroy the Crimean Bridge.
According to him, such structures are pretty tricky to destroy.
How the Russian army protects the Crimean Bridge from missile attacks
The spokesperson of the Defense Forces of the South on the air of the TV channel "Espresso" noted that the information about the attempts of the Russian occupiers to protect the Crimean Bridge from missile attacks of Ukraine by placing old barges fully corresponds to reality.
In his opinion, there can be several explanations for the actions of the Russian occupiers.
In particular, the placement of old barges can throw missiles off course.
According to the guerrilla movement "ATESH", the enemies are placing old barges along the Kerch bridge to protect it from Ukrainian unmanned seaboats.
According to Pletenchuk, on the Espresso TV channel, the Russian Federation's occupying army kept more than ten units of ships and boats in the area of the Crimean Bridge before that. Still, currently, the occupiers are afraid of losing it due to the strikes of the Ukrainian military.
He emphasised that the Bridge, illegally built by Russia, was guarded by at least 10-14 units of ships and boats before that.
He noted that the Russian Federation's criminal army is trying to strengthen the protection of the Bridge from the air and with the help of appropriate barricades.
He explained that specific guidance systems, particularly those of the Soviet era, can perceive such barriers as bridges when approaching them.
He says the enemy's situation is ambiguous because he fears taking a ship-boat depot into the sea.
Such a situation turns out to be interesting for them, when it is so bad, and so bad. And taking ships to sea means that you can lose them, and keeping them at the base — it turns out that there is no use.
