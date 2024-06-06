Ukraine's Navy speaker hints at approaching moment of Crimea bridge's destruction

According to the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, Russia has no other logistical alternative to the Crimean Bridge, which is also currently under threat of destruction by the Ukrainian military.

Is the Crimean Bridge's turn for destruction approaching?

Do you remember, they once had a project of an underground tunnel from Russia to Crimea there in the infospace. I think this is the right moment to start building it, because they probably won't have any other more or less safe ways to get to Crimea, Pletenchuk predicted.

He noted that after a series of strikes by the Ukrainian military, the Russian occupiers' sea and ferry logistics stopped working.

Pletenchuk noted that Russia has also not had time to complete the railway connection along the northern coast of the Sea of Azov in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine.

The spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces emphasised that a small circle of people knew the right moment to destroy the Crimean Bridge.

According to him, such structures are pretty tricky to destroy.

How the Russian army protects the Crimean Bridge from missile attacks

The spokesperson of the Defense Forces of the South on the air of the TV channel "Espresso" noted that the information about the attempts of the Russian occupiers to protect the Crimean Bridge from missile attacks of Ukraine by placing old barges fully corresponds to reality.

In his opinion, there can be several explanations for the actions of the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the placement of old barges can throw missiles off course.

According to the guerrilla movement "ATESH", the enemies are placing old barges along the Kerch bridge to protect it from Ukrainian unmanned seaboats.

According to Pletenchuk, on the Espresso TV channel, the Russian Federation's occupying army kept more than ten units of ships and boats in the area of the Crimean Bridge before that. Still, currently, the occupiers are afraid of losing it due to the strikes of the Ukrainian military.

They are building fences everywhere, fences along the highway and along the bridge. That is, theoretically, of course, they should somehow influence the route of drones, because such a structure can be destroyed. But for this, you need to spend the same drone, and how much the barge will sink is also unclear. Therefore, yes, all these measures are designed to compensate for the grouping of ships and boats around the bridge, Pletenchuk explains.

He emphasised that the Bridge, illegally built by Russia, was guarded by at least 10-14 units of ships and boats before that.

A natural question arises: "If you used to keep more than 10 ships and boats around the bridge, what has changed, and why are you keeping zero there now?". Apparently, it is necessary to protect it from the water somehow. It's not because they changed their minds, they changed their tactics. No. Because they cannot go to the sea, but of course it is necessary to compensate for this. And they compensate in this way, — emphasised the spokesperson of the Defence Forces of the South.

He noted that the Russian Federation's criminal army is trying to strengthen the protection of the Bridge from the air and with the help of appropriate barricades.

As for boom, barge barriers, there can be several purposes here. Very theoretically — they could place means on them that could confuse the missile, Pletenchuk suggests.

He explained that specific guidance systems, particularly those of the Soviet era, can perceive such barriers as bridges when approaching them.

He says the enemy's situation is ambiguous because he fears taking a ship-boat depot into the sea.

Such a situation turns out to be interesting for them, when it is so bad, and so bad. And taking the ships out to sea means that you can lose them, and keep them at the base — it turns out that there is no use — emphasises the spokesman of the Southern Defence Forces.