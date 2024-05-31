Russia can no longer provide quality security for Crimean Bridge

Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk shared important information about the situation in Russian-occupied Ukrainian Crimea. As it turned out, the Crimean Bridge is currently not guarded by Russia ships and boats at all.

Crimean bridge is currently most vulnerable

What is important to understand is that not long ago there were 10-14 boats and ships of the Russian occupiers patrolling the Kerch Strait, and now there are zero.

According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, the Russian invaders began to actively use barrages and barges near the Crimean bridge, and also added an air component.

He also added that the occupiers are forced to strengthen passive security measures (barges and boom barriers), as well as to improve the air component (planes and helicopters).

Also, barrages are used to try to protect ships that are still in ports: the invaders put up barricades both at the Novorossiysk base in Russia and in the occupied Crimea, as well as around the Crimean bridge, explained the spokesman of the Naval Forces. Share

Russia is harming its own shipping

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the Russian barrier barriers are an attempt to protect against Ukrainian surface drones, but they have also become an obstacle for Russian shipping.

In addition, Dmytro Pletenchuk commented on the tactics of the Russian invaders regarding the placement of barges and corner reflectors near the Crimean Bridge.