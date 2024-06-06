DIU destroyed another Russian ship in occupied Crimea

According to Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Ukrainian military intelligence drones destroyed another vessel of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Crimea.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian drones destroyed another ship of the Russian army in Crimea, noted the DIU representative.
- The operation was made possible by the breakthrough of the enemy's sea fortifications and the successful destruction of the enemy ship.
- The Russian military put two large amphibious ships to sea in response to the loss of the Zyklon missile ship.
- Enemy ships' activity in the Black Sea is observed, including their use of submarines and missile systems.
- The Ukrainian Defence Forces effectively control the situation at sea and are ready to ensure the safety of our coast.
What does DIU say about the destruction of another Russian ship in Crimea?
The DIU representative added that now there is "another maritime property at the bottom of the Ukrainian Black Sea, on the Crimean coast."
According to Yusov, the current operation became possible because the enemy's sea fortifications broke through, and then another enemy ship was destroyed.
What happened at night in Crimea
Before this, the mass media, citing sources, claimed that the probable target was a raiding tugboat. The explosions occurred around 3:45. According to the Crimean public, they were loud in the area of the village of Chornomorske.
According to the Southern Defence Forces spokesperson, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the national newscast, the Russian Federation's occupation army took two large amphibious ships into the sea after a long pause.
According to him, after the loss of the small missile ship "Zyklon" — the last missile carrier that was in Crimea, the Russians withdrew six units of ships and boats from Crimea.
The spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces did not rule out the possibility that Russian combat units could make an inter-base transition because there is not enough space in Novoriyssk to accommodate all the surviving ships of the Black Sea Fleet.
He also noted that at the beginning of the criminal war unleashed by Russia, there were six submarines in the Black Sea Fleet.
Two of them were outside the Black Sea-Azov region in the Mediterranean Sea. These boats could not return from there due to the closed Turkish straits.
According to Pletenchuk, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation had four boats as of February 2022, one of which was undergoing dock repair in Rostov-on-Don.
He added that the Bastion coastal missile system was previously used from Crimea to Ukraine.
They are silent now, although they are armed with fairly fast missiles. Iskander-M systems, which the enemy uses against Ukraine almost every day, also remain in Crimea.
