DIU destroyed another Russian ship in occupied Crimea

According to Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Ukrainian military intelligence drones destroyed another vessel of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Crimea.

What does DIU say about the destruction of another Russian ship in Crimea?

Details will come a little later. The work of special units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. [It was a] sea strike. Everything is accurate. Minus one more enemy ship, — noted Yusov.

The DIU representative added that now there is "another maritime property at the bottom of the Ukrainian Black Sea, on the Crimean coast."

This is a fact. Details will come today. And indeed, there will be a bright video as well, — added the DIU representative.

According to Yusov, the current operation became possible because the enemy's sea fortifications broke through, and then another enemy ship was destroyed.

What happened at night in Crimea

Before this, the mass media, citing sources, claimed that the probable target was a raiding tugboat. The explosions occurred around 3:45. According to the Crimean public, they were loud in the area of the village of Chornomorske.

According to the Southern Defence Forces spokesperson, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the national newscast, the Russian Federation's occupation army took two large amphibious ships into the sea after a long pause.

According to him, after the loss of the small missile ship "Zyklon" — the last missile carrier that was in Crimea, the Russians withdrew six units of ships and boats from Crimea.

Today, they took out two large amphibious ships on the outer raid of Novorossiysk. This, one might say, is an event. Because they have not seen the sea for a long time. They went out accompanied by the submarine "Alrosa", which is not a carrier of cruise missiles." Even accompanied by a surface carrier of cruise missiles, which can have up to 8 units on board, but we are monitoring this situation, Pletenchuk noted.

The spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces did not rule out the possibility that Russian combat units could make an inter-base transition because there is not enough space in Novoriyssk to accommodate all the surviving ships of the Black Sea Fleet.

We will find out soon, but I very much doubt that they will go in the direction of Crimea, Pletenchuk added.

He also noted that at the beginning of the criminal war unleashed by Russia, there were six submarines in the Black Sea Fleet.

Two of them were outside the Black Sea-Azov region in the Mediterranean Sea. These boats could not return from there due to the closed Turkish straits.

According to Pletenchuk, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation had four boats as of February 2022, one of which was undergoing dock repair in Rostov-on-Don.

This is the same ship that was destroyed from large landing ship "Minsk" in the docks. There were three units left. Two of them go to sea and work. The third remains at the base point. I'm not ready to name the reasons, maybe they are some kind of technical... But two come out and periodically work out — the last three attacks were just submarines. But there is one more boat of the "Halibut" project — "Alrosa", it does not have missiles, it is an ordinary diesel-electric submarine, — explained the spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces.

He added that the Bastion coastal missile system was previously used from Crimea to Ukraine.

They are silent now, although they are armed with fairly fast missiles. Iskander-M systems, which the enemy uses against Ukraine almost every day, also remain in Crimea.