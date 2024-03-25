According to the spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Pletenchuk, if significant damage to the large landing ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation is confirmed, this will be a serious loss for the occupying army of the Russian Federation.
How could the loss of two more large amphibious ships affect the combat capabilities of the Russian invaders
Pletenchuk noted that in the event of serious damage to the large amphibious ships "Yamal" and "Azov", the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor country will have only three such combat-capable ships.
The spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy stressed that the collection of information on the level of damage to Russian warships is currently underway.
In addition, it is specified what exactly was used to attack the ships of the invaders in the Sevastopol Bay.
How did it affect the actions of the occupiers in the Black Sea
He also added that during the last two weeks, enemy ships have not shown any activity in the Black Sea.
Pletenchuk emphasized that, in his opinion, this is connected with the loss of the patrol ship "Serhiy Kotov" by the occupiers.
At the same time, Pletenchuk emphasized that the occupiers will go out to sea and look for ways to counter Ukrainian damage systems. He noted that the occupiers are trying to restore activity, but it is "very weak".
