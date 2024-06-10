According to British Ministry of Defense intelligence, the occupation army of the Russian Federation is placing old barges near the illegally built Crimean Bridge to protect against Ukrainian drone attacks.

Can barges help Russia protect the Crimean bridge?

Representatives of British intelligence, referring to satellite images, note that at least 8 barges have been spotted by the Russian occupiers on the southern side of the Crimean city.

It is emphasized that their placement began on May 10 of this year and ended on the 22nd of the same month.

These barges were deployed by Russian forces in an attempt to protect the bridge and shipping channel, reducing the angles of approach for Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicles, the British intelligence report explained.

As noted, previously installed structures were damaged by storms, which reduced their effectiveness.

Where can the ships of the Black Sea Fleet escape from Crimea and Novorossiysk

According to Roman Svitan, a military analyst, pilot-instructor and reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment to Channel 24 journalists, the number of military vessels of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the waters near the occupied Crimea is decreasing.

The Russians have definitely installed a recharging facility for the same submarines with Caliber missiles in Novorossiysk. There have already been several launches, they were recharged without going to Sevastopol, that is, the installation is already in Novorossiysk. It is only a matter of time when the ships will also be recharged there, the analyst predicts.

According to him, the presence of warships of the Black Sea Fleet in the port of Novorossiysk is becoming more and more dangerous for them.

Novorossiysk has been waiting for its "baby" for a long time. It is necessary to destroy this port, to look for some mechanisms. And the port, and, by the way, the oil terminal. 50% of Russia's oil industry has already been destroyed by the "sanctions" of Maluk and Budanov, but we need to get to the next 50%, which is located at the oil terminal in Novorossiysk, Svitan emphasizes.

However, the port of Novorossiysk is not the last point for the Russian fleet.