Ukrainian defenders probably defeated the elite Russian 83rd airborne brigade in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders probably defeated the elite Russian 83rd Airborne Brigade in Vovchansk.
- Widespread information claims that the entire brigade of the Russian Federation lost its fighting capacity and retreated after a three-week deployment due to a large number of victims.
- DIU Legionnaires are destroying the Russian army in the Kharkiv direction with the help of FPV drones and conducting reconnaissance in the Kharkiv region.
- Russia's loss of an elite unit could lead to serious losses for Russia's Northern Group of Forces.
- Locked Russian service MEMBERS in Vovchansk may find themselves in a difficult situation because they cannot retreat.
Russia could lose an entire airborne brigade in Vovchansk
It is noted that it may have been aimed at seizing a broad and deep section of territory to bring heavy artillery closer to Kharkiv or even attack the city itself.
It is reported that the 83rd Airborne Brigade of the Russian Federation withdrew from Vovchansk after an expensive three-week deployment — to restore combat capability due to the large number of casualties and those who refused to fight.
The 83rd Airborne Brigade is or was an elite unit. This brigade took part in the battles for Chasiv Yar in the spring.
DIU Legionnaires eliminate the Russian army in the Kharkiv direction
Legionnaires of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) destroy the occupiers on the front line. In particular, in the Kharkiv direction.
In particular, they destroyed the Russian invaders with the help of FPV drones, conducted reconnaissance, and held positions.
