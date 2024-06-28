Russia probably lost entire airborne brigade in Vovchansk
Russia
Читати українською
Source:  Forbes

Ukrainian defenders probably defeated the elite Russian 83rd airborne brigade in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

Points of attention

  • Widespread information claims that the entire brigade of the Russian Federation lost its fighting capacity and retreated after a three-week deployment due to a large number of victims.
  • DIU Legionnaires are destroying the Russian army in the Kharkiv direction with the help of FPV drones and conducting reconnaissance in the Kharkiv region.
  • Russia's loss of an elite unit could lead to serious losses for Russia's Northern Group of Forces.
  • Locked Russian service MEMBERS in Vovchansk may find themselves in a difficult situation because they cannot retreat.

Russia could lose an entire airborne brigade in Vovchansk

Russia's advance to Victory Day is turning into a bloody slaughter... for Russian troops, the publication says.

It is noted that it may have been aimed at seizing a broad and deep section of territory to bring heavy artillery closer to Kharkiv or even attack the city itself.

Neither one nor the other happened. A few weeks after the offensive began on May 9, about 30,000 Russian soldiers were stuck in the city of Vovchansk, just a few miles south of the border, the newspaper writes.

It is reported that the 83rd Airborne Brigade of the Russian Federation withdrew from Vovchansk after an expensive three-week deployment — to restore combat capability due to the large number of casualties and those who refused to fight.

If confirmed, it would be a major loss for Russia's new northern troop group, which includes about seven regiments and brigades. And the losses of the Russians in Vovchansk could become much greater, since those who survived from the entire battalion — which is hundreds of servicemen — ended up locked in a chemical plant in the center of Vovchansk, — the article says.

The 83rd Airborne Brigade is or was an elite unit. This brigade took part in the battles for Chasiv Yar in the spring.

When the Vovchansk Victory Day offensive stalled, the Russian command ordered the 83rd Airborne Brigade to head north and resume the movement of the northern troop group, Forbes added.

DIU Legionnaires eliminate the Russian army in the Kharkiv direction

Legionnaires of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) destroy the occupiers on the front line. In particular, in the Kharkiv direction.

Soldiers of the "Astra" group of the DIU International Legion conduct combat work in the Kharkiv region, the message says.

In particular, they destroyed the Russian invaders with the help of FPV drones, conducted reconnaissance, and held positions.

