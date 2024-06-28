Russia could lose an entire airborne brigade in Vovchansk

Russia's advance to Victory Day is turning into a bloody slaughter... for Russian troops, the publication says. Share

It is noted that it may have been aimed at seizing a broad and deep section of territory to bring heavy artillery closer to Kharkiv or even attack the city itself.

Neither one nor the other happened. A few weeks after the offensive began on May 9, about 30,000 Russian soldiers were stuck in the city of Vovchansk, just a few miles south of the border, the newspaper writes. Share

It is reported that the 83rd Airborne Brigade of the Russian Federation withdrew from Vovchansk after an expensive three-week deployment — to restore combat capability due to the large number of casualties and those who refused to fight.

If confirmed, it would be a major loss for Russia's new northern troop group, which includes about seven regiments and brigades. And the losses of the Russians in Vovchansk could become much greater, since those who survived from the entire battalion — which is hundreds of servicemen — ended up locked in a chemical plant in the center of Vovchansk, — the article says. Share

The 83rd Airborne Brigade is or was an elite unit. This brigade took part in the battles for Chasiv Yar in the spring.

When the Vovchansk Victory Day offensive stalled, the Russian command ordered the 83rd Airborne Brigade to head north and resume the movement of the northern troop group, Forbes added. Share

DIU Legionnaires eliminate the Russian army in the Kharkiv direction

Legionnaires of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) destroy the occupiers on the front line. In particular, in the Kharkiv direction.

Soldiers of the "Astra" group of the DIU International Legion conduct combat work in the Kharkiv region, the message says. Share

In particular, they destroyed the Russian invaders with the help of FPV drones, conducted reconnaissance, and held positions.