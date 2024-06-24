The Ministry of Internal Affairs posted footage from the battles of the "Lyut" unit in Vovchansk. Warriors clear every corner of the city from the enemy.
Points of attention
- Fighters of the unit "Lyut" clear every corner of Vovchansk from the enemy in close cooperation with UAV operators.
- During the day, the defence forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian invaders and a large amount of equipment, including tanks, combat vehicles and artillery systems.
- Since the beginning of the war, more than 535,000 soldiers of the Russian troops have died, which indicates the success of the operations of the defence forces.
- The Ministry of Internal Affairs publicly displays footage from the battles to show the public successes in countering the occupiers and the impressive results of operational actions.
- The Ukrainian military continues active combat operations and successfully defends the country's territorial integrity, proving its readiness to defend freedom and independence.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed footage from the battles of the "Lyut" unit
Losses of Russia in the war
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,300 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,031 (+12) units;
armoured fighting vehicles — 15,413 (+15) units;
artillery systems — 14,246 (+51) units;
MLRS — 1108 units;
air defence systems — 863 units;
aircraft — 359 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAV operational-tactical level — 11,382 (+27) units;
cruise missiles — 2,323 (+2) units;
warships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,304 (+56) units;
special equipment — 2397 (+20) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-