General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated 1,300 Russian soldiers, 12 tanks and 51 artillery systems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated 1,300 Russian soldiers, 12 tanks and 51 artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Читати українською

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 535,660 soldiers.

Points of attention

 

  • The total number of losses of the Russian army is 535,660 soldiers since the beginning of the invasion.
  • The equipment that was destroyed by the Ukrainian military includes tanks, combat vehicles, artillery systems, UAVs and others.
  • During the week from June 16 to 23, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 8,500 soldiers of the occupation army of the Russian Federation and destroyed a significant amount of military equipment.
  • Information about various losses of the Russian army indicates the successful operations of Ukrainian forces.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,300 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 8,031 (+12) units;

  • armoured fighting vehicles — 15,413 (+15) units;

  • artillery systems — 14,246 (+51) units;

  • MLRS — 1108 units;

  • air defence systems — 863 units;

  • aircraft — 359 units;

  • helicopters — 326 units;

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 11,382 (+27) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,323 (+2) units;

  • warships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 19,304 (+56) units;

  • special equipment — 2397 (+20) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaf

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine during the week

According to the information of the commander of the Ground Forces, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, during the week from June 16 to 23, the Ukrainian military eliminated 8,500 soldiers of the occupation army of the Russian Federation. Among the equipment destroyed were:

  • tanks — 63 units,

  • armoured fighting vehicles — 129 units,

  • artillery systems — 282 units,

  • MLRS — 4 units,

  • air defence warfare systems — 10 units,

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 196,

  • cruise missiles — 25,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 281 units,

  • special equipment — 52.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff Latest: Over 100 combat clashes occurred between AFU and Russia's army in 24 hrs
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Navy of the AFU and the SSU destroyed the Shahed warehouse in Russia
Navy of the Armed Forces
The Naval Forces
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 soldiers, 61 artillery systems and 10 tanks of the Russian Federation during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?