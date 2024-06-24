General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated 1,300 Russian soldiers, 12 tanks and 51 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 535,660 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,300 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,031 (+12) units;

armoured fighting vehicles — 15,413 (+15) units;

artillery systems — 14,246 (+51) units;

MLRS — 1108 units;

air defence systems — 863 units;

aircraft — 359 units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 11,382 (+27) units;

cruise missiles — 2,323 (+2) units;

warships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 19,304 (+56) units;

special equipment — 2397 (+20) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaf

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine during the week

According to the information of the commander of the Ground Forces, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, during the week from June 16 to 23, the Ukrainian military eliminated 8,500 soldiers of the occupation army of the Russian Federation. Among the equipment destroyed were: