The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 soldiers, 61 artillery systems and 10 tanks of the Russian Federation during the day

Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine during the day from June 22 to 23 amounted to 1,270 occupiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.23.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 534,360 (+1,270) people,

tanks — 8019 (+10) units,

armored combat vehicles — 15,398 (+15) units,

artillery systems — 14,195 (+61) units,

RSZV — 1108 (+2) units,

air defense equipment — 863 (+2) units,

aircraft — 359 (+0) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical UAV — 11355 (+50),

cruise missiles — 2321 (+13),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 19,248 (+44) units,

special equipment — 2377 (+8)

The situation at the front

As of the evening of June 22, 133 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day.

During the day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 17 personnel concentration areas, an enemy control post, two anti-aircraft vehicles, four ammunition depots, an electronic warfare station and one radar.

The Russian invaders carried out five missile attacks using 20 missiles and 35 air strikes using 68 anti-aircraft missiles on the territory of Ukraine, and also used 544 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the enemy carried out more than 3,200 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas from barrel and rocket artillery, mortars, small arms and weapons of combat vehicles.

In the Kharkiv direction, during the day, the occupiers attacked near Vovchansk with the support of aviation. Units of the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy assaults, another battle is currently ongoing.

According to preliminary information, since the beginning of the day, the enemy's losses amounted to 64 dead and wounded, two artillery systems and six vehicles were destroyed. 35 personnel shelters and one ammunition storage place were hit.

In the Kupian direction, the enemy made 15 attempts to dislodge our units from their occupied positions. 12 enemy attacks were successfully repelled. The tense situation remains near Stelmakhivka, where three combat clashes continue.

On the Lymanskyi direction, the Russian invaders tried eight times to advance in the districts of Nevsky, Terni, and Novosadovo. Defenders of Ukraine repelled all enemy attacks.

The situation is tense in the Toretsk direction. Since the beginning of the day, the number of attempts by the Russian invaders to penetrate our defensive positions has increased to 15.

The high intensity of hostilities continues in the Pokrovsky direction. The number of clashes has increased to 44. With the support of all available means of fire damage, the invaders continue to press on the battle formations of the defenders of Ukraine. Our soldiers repelled 32 enemy attacks, 12 combat clashes are still ongoing.

The previous losses of the aggressor amounted to 319 occupiers killed and wounded. One tank, two armored fighting vehicles, a gun and a car were destroyed. Losses are being verified.

In other areas, the situation remained unchanged.