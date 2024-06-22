The commander of the "Honor" Battalion "Da Vinci Wolves" named the main task of the Armed Forces in 2024

The commander of the "Honor" battalion "Da Vinci Wolves" Oleksandr Yabchanka, said that currently the main task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to resist, exhaust the enemy, and then prepare to inflict a military defeat on him.

What is the main task of the Armed Forces in 2024

If we did not start mobilizing more intensively now, we would have been defeated. This is my opinion, this is my belief. In terms of pace, I am afraid that we are lagging behind the enemy. What do I mean? He will put up 200-300 thousand for this summer, — said Yabchanka. Share

According to him, the war is arranged in such a way that it is impossible to stop 50 thousand troops with three hundred Spartans. Quantity matters. And quantity is sometimes crucial.

Accordingly, this year we have the task of persevering, exhausting the enemy, and then prepare to inflict a military defeat on him. Oleksandr Yabchanka Commander of the "Honor" company, Battalion "Da Vinci Wolves"

At the same time, he added that he hopes to achieve an adequate rotation sooner or later.

That is, we will have a reserve bench with a sufficient number of brigades, or some brigades, to withdraw even before they are depleted. That is why I always turn to people who think that maybe not now. There is still such an opinion that if it will be bad at all, then I will leave. This is a very strange thought. Because you could have left earlier and it wouldn't have been bad at all. Because when you leave and everything is already bad, then most likely you will die. And if you leave now, your opponent will most likely die. Therefore, do not allow anything bad to happen, — said the commander. Share

What is known about the Battalion "Da Vinci Wolves"

Da Vinci Wolves Battalion (now the 108th Separate Mechanized Battalion) is a battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is part of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade. Named after the founder of the "Da Vinci" division, Dmytro Kotsyubail.

The unit began its combat journey in 2014 as the 1st separate assault company of the DUK PS, in 2022 it became the 1st separate battalion of the 67th OMBr. In February 2024, part of the soldiers of the 1st OSHB joined the 59th OMPBr.