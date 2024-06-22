The commander of the "Honor" Battalion "Da Vinci Wolves" named the main task of the Armed Forces in 2024
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The commander of the "Honor" Battalion "Da Vinci Wolves" named the main task of the Armed Forces in 2024

The commander of the "Honor" Battalion "Da Vinci Wolves" named the main task of the Armed Forces in 2024
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The commander of the "Honor" battalion "Da Vinci Wolves" Oleksandr Yabchanka, said that currently the main task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to resist, exhaust the enemy, and then prepare to inflict a military defeat on him.

Points of attention

  • The main task of the Armed Forces in 2024 is to endure, exhaust the enemy and prepare for victory.
  • Intensive mobilization is necessary to avoid defeat by the enemy.
  • The number of military rotations and the availability of reserve brigades determine the success of the strategy.
  • The Battalion "Da Vinci Wolves" is a combat-ready unit within the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade.

What is the main task of the Armed Forces in 2024

If we did not start mobilizing more intensively now, we would have been defeated. This is my opinion, this is my belief. In terms of pace, I am afraid that we are lagging behind the enemy. What do I mean? He will put up 200-300 thousand for this summer, — said Yabchanka.

According to him, the war is arranged in such a way that it is impossible to stop 50 thousand troops with three hundred Spartans. Quantity matters. And quantity is sometimes crucial.

Accordingly, this year we have the task of persevering, exhausting the enemy, and then prepare to inflict a military defeat on him.

<b>Oleksandr Yabchanka</b>

Oleksandr Yabchanka

Commander of the "Honor" company, Battalion "Da Vinci Wolves"

At the same time, he added that he hopes to achieve an adequate rotation sooner or later.

That is, we will have a reserve bench with a sufficient number of brigades, or some brigades, to withdraw even before they are depleted. That is why I always turn to people who think that maybe not now. There is still such an opinion that if it will be bad at all, then I will leave. This is a very strange thought. Because you could have left earlier and it wouldn't have been bad at all. Because when you leave and everything is already bad, then most likely you will die. And if you leave now, your opponent will most likely die. Therefore, do not allow anything bad to happen, — said the commander.

What is known about the Battalion "Da Vinci Wolves"

Da Vinci Wolves Battalion (now the 108th Separate Mechanized Battalion) is a battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is part of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade. Named after the founder of the "Da Vinci" division, Dmytro Kotsyubail.

The unit began its combat journey in 2014 as the 1st separate assault company of the DUK PS, in 2022 it became the 1st separate battalion of the 67th OMBr. In February 2024, part of the soldiers of the 1st OSHB joined the 59th OMPBr.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU soldier with call sign "Fighter" tells about fighter training in "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion
Andriy "Fighter" Khokhlov
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A soldier of "Da Vinci's Wolves" opens patriotic school for young people
Andriy "Fighter" Khokhlov
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Detained woman for vandalising graves of fallen Ukrainian defenders got charges
Grave

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?