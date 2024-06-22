The commander of the "Honor" Battalion "Da Vinci Wolves" named the main task of the Armed Forces in 2024

The commander of the "Honor" battalion "Da Vinci Wolves" Oleksandr Yabchanka, said that currently the main task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to resist, exhaust the enemy, and then prepare to inflict a military defeat on him.
According to him, the war is arranged in such a way that it is impossible to stop 50 thousand troops with three hundred Spartans. Quantity matters. And quantity is sometimes crucial.
At the same time, he added that he hopes to achieve an adequate rotation sooner or later.
What is known about the Battalion "Da Vinci Wolves"
Da Vinci Wolves Battalion (now the 108th Separate Mechanized Battalion) is a battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is part of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade. Named after the founder of the "Da Vinci" division, Dmytro Kotsyubail.
The unit began its combat journey in 2014 as the 1st separate assault company of the DUK PS, in 2022 it became the 1st separate battalion of the 67th OMBr. In February 2024, part of the soldiers of the 1st OSHB joined the 59th OMPBr.
