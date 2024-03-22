A soldier of "Da Vinci's Wolves" opens patriotic school for young people
A soldier of "Da Vinci's Wolves" opens patriotic school for young people

Andriy "Fighter" Khokhlov
Source:  online.ua

Andrii "Fighter" Khokhlov, a fighter of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, spoke in an interview with online.ua about how he and his friends opened a patriotic school for young people in Rivne.

What is taught in a patriotic school

My friends and I opened a patriotic school in Rivne in a month. We teach combat tactics, air reconnaissance, shooting, and first aid. We familiarise everyone with all the means used in war

After that, says a soldier of the "Honor" company, a person understands the conditions under which he will be at the front. They don't force you to fight; you get the skills and make choices.

When we teach first aid, we do it so that students can apply it in a peaceful life. For example, we teach how to free the respiratory system, stop bleeding, and save a person's life.

Andriy "Fighter" Khokhlov is convinced that the state should be encouraged to open more such schools. Allocating communal premises and training fields is necessary for this.

In addition, it will also help the military adapt and integrate into society. Veterans could be instructors in patriotic schools to share on their skills and experience to the youth.

Why "Fighter" began to teach young people

The fighter says that he started teaching the youth so that they could defend themselves, their families, and their country.

If it is not me, then no one will do it. No matter what, [but] Ukrainians are the nation for which I went to fight, so I want to share my skills with them.

Andriy "Fighter" Khokhlov

Andriy "Fighter" Khokhlov

A fighter of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion

"Fighter" wants to direct young people down the right path so that they do not use drugs but are interested in military affairs.

In our patriotic school, soldiers tell stories from the front. They can remember their brother-in-arms who died and the heroic deeds they performed.I organise various events to honor the memory of those who died in the war. People live as long as they are remembered.

"Fighter" wants to leave his patriotic upbringing to young people after him. He and his friends must raise a new generation and pass on their skills, history, and traditions.

