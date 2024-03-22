A soldier of "Da Vinci's Wolves" opens patriotic school for young people

Andrii "Fighter" Khokhlov, a fighter of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, spoke in an interview with online.ua about how he and his friends opened a patriotic school for young people in Rivne.
What is taught in a patriotic school
After that, says a soldier of the "Honor" company, a person understands the conditions under which he will be at the front. They don't force you to fight; you get the skills and make choices.
Andriy "Fighter" Khokhlov is convinced that the state should be encouraged to open more such schools. Allocating communal premises and training fields is necessary for this.
In addition, it will also help the military adapt and integrate into society. Veterans could be instructors in patriotic schools to share on their skills and experience to the youth.
Why "Fighter" began to teach young people
The fighter says that he started teaching the youth so that they could defend themselves, their families, and their country.
"Fighter" wants to direct young people down the right path so that they do not use drugs but are interested in military affairs.
"Fighter" wants to leave his patriotic upbringing to young people after him. He and his friends must raise a new generation and pass on their skills, history, and traditions.
