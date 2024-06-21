Detained woman for vandalising graves of fallen Ukrainian defenders got charges

The woman who vandalised the graves of Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv on June 20 has been notified of suspicion.

What punishment threatens the woman

Kyiv police investigators announced that the detained 60-year-old woman is suspected of desecrating the graves of fallen Ukrainian soldiers Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsyubailo, Andriy "Juice" Pylshchykov, and Pavel Petrychenko.

It is noted that the woman hit the soldiers' graves with a stick more than 20 times, tore off and broke memorial plaques, and broke lamps.

The Interior Ministry Ihor Klymenko said that the woman cannot explain the motive for her act. She was also sent for a forensic psychiatric examination.

The detainee was informed of the suspicion of insulting the graves of the defenders of Ukraine, committed for hooligan motives - Chapter 3 of Ar—2977 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

She faces up to seven years in prison.

This madness will continue, AFU military servicewoman Alina Mykhailova says

Alina Mykhaylova, the widow of the Hero of Ukraine Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsyubailo, wrote on her Facebook page that the looted graves of her husband, Juice and Petrychenko, have already been cleaned. But was today's act of vandalism the last?

In my opinion, no. First of all, on the territory of the park, Askold's grave has literally been turned into a homeless shelter, which both the local and the central authorities absolutely hate. A month ago, an insane and dangerous woman attacked Dmytro's sister right at Dmytro's grave. She grabbed her hair and tried to overturn vases with flowers. The church calls these people "blessed" and continues to breed a den of socially dangerous elements in the very centre of the capital. Alina Mykhaylova Military servicewoman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Will something happen to the woman who vandalised the graves and looted the national flag? Are we sure that she did not follow someone's instructions for food or coins? Will it be closed in the appropriate institution? NO. This madness will continue. Share

Mykhaylova ensures that the non-interference of all levels of government and efforts not to raise the issue of the pantheon on Askoldova and its "ordering" will continue to lead to such cases.

Well, the families of the soldiers will clean everything up, revive it and continue to “put out fires” in a point-by-point manner. The families independently installed cameras on the territory from which the criminal was found today. Families are asked to hire private security for the park, to put "military men" on round-the-clock duty at the chapel, and other nonsense that just won't come to mind.