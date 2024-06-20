Graves of three fallen defenders were defaced in Kyiv: details
Source:  online.ua

In Kyiv, the graves of fallen Ukrainian defenders Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsyubailo, Andrii "Juice" Pilshchikov and Pavel Petrychenko were damaged.

Points of attention

  • The damaged graves of military personnel in Kyiv have caused public outrage and require increased security measures.
  • Police and investigators are already working at the scene to investigate and recover evidence of vandalism.
  • Activists call for prevention of similar cases in the future and ensuring the safety of monuments to soldiers.

Unknown persons defaced the graves of three fallen Ukrainian defenders

As the paramedic and fiancée of late Dmytro Kotsyubaylo Alina Mykhaylova reported, unknown persons damaged portraits and flags, as well as removed tables with the names of the dead.

In addition, they broke the lamps on the triptych memorial "Ilovaisk. DAP. Debaltseve", which is installed on Askold's grave next to military burials.

The author of the video behind the scenes says that the incident happened around midnight.

The plates were torn off and broken. They broke all the lamps on the triptych of Heroes... What can be said. Some crazy people. There's even something painted on... Flags are painted on,' added the man who shot the video.

The police work at the site of the devastation of military graves

Mykhailova writes that investigators are already working at the site; they have cordoned off the area and removed video from surveillance cameras.

I am already at battle front, in the task area, so I will not be present at the grave. Because it is simply not possible at the moment. Thanks for understanding. I am in touch with the police. They got involved in the case as quickly as possible and keep in touch, the activist added.

In addition, she reported that investigators are already working at the scene, and the perimeter has been cordoned off.

The footage has been removed and investigations will be conducted. Rearranging and cleaning things is not allowed yet, so please take your time to go and put the graves in order. Thank you for your support, — emphasised the defender of Ukraine.

Dmytro Kotsyubailo, with the call sign "Da Vinci," fought as part of the volunteer Ukrainian corps "Right Sector." He was a soldier of the 67th Separate Brigade and a battalion commander. Since 2014, he has been fighting for Ukraine's defence. He died in the battle near Bakhmut in March 2023.

Andriy Pilshchikov with the call sign "Juice" is a Ukrainian military pilot. He died as a result of a plane crash in August 2023 in the Zhytomyr region.

Pavlo Petrychenko is a public activist and a 59th separate motorised infantry brigade sergeant named after Yakov Handziuk. The fighter died on April 15, 2024, in the Donetsk region while performing a combat mission. Only a day short of his 32nd birthday.

