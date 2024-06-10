Ukrainian military photographer Arsen Fedosenko died at front

On June 10, it became known about the death at the front of the famous photographer Arsen Fedosenko, who joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the spring of 2022.

Military photographer Arsen Fedosenko died at the front

The tragic death of the photographer became known from posts on social networks

He joined AFU ranks in the spring of 2022. We met him then. A little later, in May, when he and a group of journalists were traveling along the front line and reporting on servicemen, they crossed paths in Zaporozhzhia in Bilohiria. This was our extreme position. [Under] constant shelling. And he came there. I wasn't scared. As always. He was smiling and taking pictures. At zero [frontline — ed.], — wrote Boryslav Bereza. Share

A large number of photos that were published in the official sources of the Office of Strategic Communications were taken by Arsen Fedosenko.

A military photographer always risks his life so that we can see more... He showed us all the faces of Ukrainian heroes in pixels. He was... "was" is a terrible word. Russkies killed him. [It was] glide bomb, — wrote Bereza. Share

The last post on Arsen Fedosenko's page was published just a few days ago — on June 6. Arsen congratulated his colleagues on Journalist's Day.

Be open. To accept and pass through someone else's pain. Maintain objectivity. Earn the interlocutor's trust. Remember everyone you talked to last time and his dreams. To do everything so that we know the heroes and do not forget the enemies, — wrote Arsen in his last post on Facebook. Share

You can help the deceased's family with the details of Arsen's wife's card: 5457 0822 5628 6910.

Arsen Fedosenko, one of the best photographers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, died. This is longing and indescribable pain, because I saw him at the Book Arsenal, they talked about the service, but they never took a photo together, because he was always on the other side of the apparatus. He died as a Hero, because he was one, Taras Ishchyk emphasised and thanked for everything they did together. Share

What is known about Arsen Fedosenko

Arsen Fedosenko was engaged in photography before the full-scale invasion—graphic artist by education.

He worked in the publishing, advertising, and educational fields, always remaining an artist. Since 2010, he has been engaged in artistic and cultural photo projects in cooperation with the National Philharmonic of Ukraine, the Italian Embassy.

Arsen is the author of many photo exhibitions. His multi-genre works are known in Ukraine and abroad and are kept in private collections in Ukraine, Norway, and Germany.