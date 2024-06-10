Ukrainian military photographer Arsen Fedosenko died at front

On June 10, it became known about the death at the front of the famous photographer Arsen Fedosenko, who joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the spring of 2022.
Military photographer Arsen Fedosenko died at the front
The tragic death of the photographer became known from posts on social networks
A large number of photos that were published in the official sources of the Office of Strategic Communications were taken by Arsen Fedosenko.
The last post on Arsen Fedosenko's page was published just a few days ago — on June 6. Arsen congratulated his colleagues on Journalist's Day.
You can help the deceased's family with the details of Arsen's wife's card: 5457 0822 5628 6910.
What is known about Arsen Fedosenko
Arsen Fedosenko was engaged in photography before the full-scale invasion—graphic artist by education.
He worked in the publishing, advertising, and educational fields, always remaining an artist. Since 2010, he has been engaged in artistic and cultural photo projects in cooperation with the National Philharmonic of Ukraine, the Italian Embassy.
Arsen is the author of many photo exhibitions. His multi-genre works are known in Ukraine and abroad and are kept in private collections in Ukraine, Norway, and Germany.
