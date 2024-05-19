Ukrainian running champion Roman Havryliuk died at battlefront

Another sad news came from the front. In the battles for the independence of Ukraine, Roman Havrylyuk, a coach and teacher of the Triathlon Federation of Volyn, gave his life.
Roman Havrylyuk died in the war
On May 18, the Athletics Federation of Ukraine reported the death of running champion and coach Roman Havrylyuk.
In peacetime, Roman Havryliuk became the champion of Ukraine in running at a distance of 100 meters. He was the winner and prize-winner of amateur races.
He worked as a coach at the Volyn Triathlon Federation. He was a true patriot of the country, a loving father and a brave defender.
Pavlo Petrychenko, a well-known activist and soldier, died at the front
On the evening of April 15, it became known about the death of a soldier, a serviceman of the 59th AFU brigade, a volunteer, and a public figure.
Petrichenko's death was reported by his sister Maryna.
Today in Donetsk region, my brother, sergeant of the 59th brigade, Pavlo Petrychenko, died while performing a combat mission. Please do not disturb our family for a while. We will inform about the place and time of farewell later.
Volunteer Lachenkov also reported on the death of a soldier.
Today, a few hours ago, Ukraine lost a person who was a moral authority and reference point for me. He was the man who changed this country and was to change it further, even more. There are very few such people. He died as a warrior—on the battlefield. Pasha Petrychenko, on the shield: Pain, tears, memory.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-