One of the youngest defenders of Mariupol and "Azovstal", Azov Brigade fighter, 21-year-old Nazarii Hryntsevich with the call sign "Hrinka", died at the front.
The "Contact 12" special unit of the "Azov" brigade reported its founder's death on May 6, a participant in the defence of Mariupol, Nazarii Hryntsevich, from Azov.
In the spring of 2022, "Grinka" from Vinnytsia, with his brother-in-arms, defended Azovstal for three months.
From the cellars of "Azovstal" in May 2022, in an address to Ukrainians, Nazarii said: "Love your mother, eat porridge and love Ukraine"
He was in Russian captivity for more than four months in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.
In September 2022, he was among 215 Ukrainians who returned from captivity. He was awarded the Order "For Courage" III degree.
After his release from captivity, he founded the "Contact 12" special forces group of the "Azov" brigade.
Nazarii turned 21 on March 10.
