Ukrainian journalist Andrii Topchyi died at the front
Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
Ukrainian journalist Andrii Topchyi was killed while performing a combat mission on April 20 in the Zaporizhzhia region near the village of Robotyne.

What is known about the Ukrainian journalist Topchii

Andriy Topchii was a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a combat medic of the rifle battalion. He was 38 years old.

Media player stood up for Ukraine back in 2014. During the ATO, he received the rank of sergeant.

Andriy Topchiy was the author of historical materials and interviews with scientists in the newspaper "FACTS". Before that, he was a journalist of the "Telegraph" publication.

The defender's funeral will be held in Kyiv on April 27 at 2:00 p.m. at the Forest Cemetery on Heroiv Alley.

Alla "Ruta" Pushkarchuk died at the front

Alla Pushkarchuk ("Ruta"), a servicewoman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a former journalist of the "Week" publication, died in Donetsk region on April 25.

Military serviceman, former editor-in-chief of "Tyzhny" Dmytro Krapyvenko informed about the death of Alla Pushkarchuk.

According to him, Alla died during the shelling. She served in the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade in the mortar battery.

A fragile girl who went to war back in 2014, left the world of art, studies at the Karpenko-Kary University and her dream career as a theater expert, Krapyvenko wrote.

According to the latest data, from 2014 to 2024, Russians killed 83 media representatives in Ukraine. At least 77 journalists have been killed since the full-scale war began.

