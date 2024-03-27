To the last breath. LFR assault group commander with call sign "Apostle" died fighting for Ukraine in Belgorod region
To the last breath. LFR assault group commander with call sign "Apostle" died fighting for Ukraine in Belgorod region

"Apostle"
Source:  online.ua

The assault group commander of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LFR) with the call sign "Apostle" died while performing combat missions as part of the Russian volunteer forces in the Belgorod Region. The online.ua editors honour the commander's memory who defended Ukraine against the Putin regime.

Why "Apostle" chose to fight for Ukraine

Over the past year, "Apostle" took part in various operations and, from a gunner, became the assault group commander.

The assault group commander of the "Apostle" assault group said in the online.ua film "The Collapse of the Dictatorship of the Word" that his motivation to fight for Ukraine is that his love for the Truth outweighs his love for the Homeland.

Because this regime [Putin's regime] is absolutely cannibalistic, it is a regime that has no right to exist from a moral point of view and also from a legal point of view, because it is an absolutely anti-constitutional system. I will say that there is a homeland and there is love for the homeland, but there is also the Truth, and love for the Truth prevails over love for the homeland. And my Truth, towards which I am heading, lies in the liberal-democratic world.

LFR assault group commander "Apostle"

What future did "Apostle" see for Russia

"Apostle" believed that there were two main historical alternatives for Russia. First, people will not come to a common understanding of the situation and will continue to exist in an invented imaginary world, allowing the authorities to do their arbitrariness further.

In this case, "Apostol" was sure, territorial disintegration awaits Russia with all possible consequences: military clashes, open civil war.

LFR assault group commander "Apostle"

No one will artificially preserve Russia anymore, as it was done before, in the 90s, when Russia was helped. A huge number of deaths, mutilated fates again, destroyed houses and the impossibility of restoring statehood.

According to "Apostle," another alternative is the awareness of 30-40% of Russians of the futility of the current situation and consolidation of the opposition leaders around the Legion.

In this case, Russia has a chance to preserve its sovereignty, its territorial integrity and follow a democratic path. In this case, a rather bright and happy future is quite possible without red colors on the flag, without aspirations for incomprehensible revanchism, like "we will do it again now". What can we do again? Tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of deaths, muliated fates? So why repeat it all? This is schizophrenia.

