The assault group commander of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LFR) with the call sign "Apostle" died while performing combat missions as part of the Russian volunteer forces in the Belgorod Region. The online.ua editors honour the commander's memory who defended Ukraine against the Putin regime.

Why "Apostle" chose to fight for Ukraine

Over the past year, "Apostle" took part in various operations and, from a gunner, became the assault group commander.

The assault group commander of the "Apostle" assault group said in the online.ua film "The Collapse of the Dictatorship of the Word" that his motivation to fight for Ukraine is that his love for the Truth outweighs his love for the Homeland.

Because this regime [Putin's regime] is absolutely cannibalistic, it is a regime that has no right to exist from a moral point of view and also from a legal point of view, because it is an absolutely anti-constitutional system. I will say that there is a homeland and there is love for the homeland, but there is also the Truth, and love for the Truth prevails over love for the homeland. And my Truth, towards which I am heading, lies in the liberal-democratic world. Share

LFR assault group commander "Apostle"

What future did "Apostle" see for Russia

"Apostle" believed that there were two main historical alternatives for Russia. First, people will not come to a common understanding of the situation and will continue to exist in an invented imaginary world, allowing the authorities to do their arbitrariness further.

In this case, "Apostol" was sure, territorial disintegration awaits Russia with all possible consequences: military clashes, open civil war.

LFR assault group commander "Apostle"

No one will artificially preserve Russia anymore, as it was done before, in the 90s, when Russia was helped. A huge number of deaths, mutilated fates again, destroyed houses and the impossibility of restoring statehood. Share

According to "Apostle," another alternative is the awareness of 30-40% of Russians of the futility of the current situation and consolidation of the opposition leaders around the Legion.