Ukrainian journalist and AFU servicewoman Alla "Ruta" Pushkarchuk dies at the front

Alla Pushkarchuk (call sign "Ruta"), an AFU servicewoman and a former journalist of the "Tyzhden" publication, died in the Donetsk region on April 25.

Alla "Ruta" Pushkarchuk died at the front

Military serviceman and former editor-in-chief of "Tyzhden" Dmytro Krapyvenko informed about the death of Alla Pushkarchuk.

According to him, Alla died during the shelling. She served in the 58th separate motorised infantry brigade in the mortar battery.

A fragile girl who went to war back in 2014, left the world of art, studies at the Karpenko-Kary University and her dream career as a theater expert, Krapyvenko wrote.

Dmytro said that in 2018, Alla was accepted into the Tizhnya team, where she grew from a journalist to a cultural columnist.

The last (not last, unfortunately) time we spoke with her was already this year. They agreed to write to each other "when there is some good news." They did not happen. There was a fatal shelling that took Ruta's life. Alla was from that generation that grew up during the war and eagerly made plans for the future. No one will replace Alla. Neither in peaceful life, nor in military life. This is an irreparable loss in the full sense.

Alla also worked on the Chytomo publishing team, where she was responsible for the news feed and coordinated the "People from Empty Chairs" project.

During the Revolution of Dignity, she joined the Right Sector; later, she travelled to the front as part of their information department to write and take photos. Then she received the call sign "Ruta".

After the full-scale invasion, she joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces with her boyfriend.