Ukrainian journalist and AFU servicewoman Alla "Ruta" Pushkarchuk dies at the front

Alla Pushkarchuk (call sign "Ruta"), an AFU servicewoman and a former journalist of the "Tyzhden" publication, died in the Donetsk region on April 25.
Military serviceman and former editor-in-chief of "Tyzhden" Dmytro Krapyvenko informed about the death of Alla Pushkarchuk.
According to him, Alla died during the shelling. She served in the 58th separate motorised infantry brigade in the mortar battery.
Dmytro said that in 2018, Alla was accepted into the Tizhnya team, where she grew from a journalist to a cultural columnist.
Alla also worked on the Chytomo publishing team, where she was responsible for the news feed and coordinated the "People from Empty Chairs" project.
During the Revolution of Dignity, she joined the Right Sector; later, she travelled to the front as part of their information department to write and take photos. Then she received the call sign "Ruta".
After the full-scale invasion, she joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces with her boyfriend.
The Institute of Mass Information reports that Alla Pushkarchuk became the 77th on the list of media workers who died as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine.
